Amir Locke, police reform, and the future of no-knock warrants

Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·6 min read
An Amir Locke protest.
An Amir Locke protest. Illustrated | AP Images, iStock

Another high-profile police-related death has rocked Minneapolis, once again thrusting the Twin Cities — and the authorities' use of controversial no-knock search warrants — into the spotlight. Here's everything you need to know.

What happened?

Early morning on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Minneapolis SWAT team entered an apartment at the Bolero Flats in downtown Minneapolis. The authorities were acting on a no-knock search warrant in connection with a January homicide in St. Paul, and gained entrance to the unit with a fob, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

After announcing their presence upon entry, the police then encountered a man — now identified as 22-year-old Amir Locke — "huddled under a blanket" on the couch holding a handgun, which his family says was legally registered (Locke reportedly worked as a DoorDash driver, and bought the gun for protection against an increase in carjackings). According to the MPD report, Locke's gun was pointed "in the direction of the officers," though in since-released body camera footage it's unclear if that was the case. SWAT team member Mark Hanneman then shot the clearly-startled Locke.

"They loudly and repeatedly announced 'police search warrant,' before they crossed the threshold into the apartment, and ongoing as they made entry," interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said of authorities during a news conference. "Just over nine seconds after they had made entry into the apartment, the officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun. He was holding that gun in his hand at the time that shots were fired."

Officers then carried Locke, who is Black, outside to be tended to by paramedics. He later died at the hospital, per the Star Tribune.

Notably, Locke was not named in the MPD's search warrant, nor was he a suspect in the connected homicide investigation.

"Amir was an innocent young man ... who is now the latest statistic and victim of the dangerous and intrusive no-knock warrant techniques that must be banned," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is leading the legal team representing the Locke family.

The graphic body camera footage from the shooting was released to the public on Feb. 3, per Minneapolis' KMSP, and also appears to contradict Police Chief Huffman's claim that police officers announced themselves before crossing the threshold of the apartment.

"The whole system. He wasn't killed, he wasn't murdered, he was executed," said Karen Wells, Locke's mother.

At the time of his death, Locke was one week away from moving to Dallas to pursue a career in music.

Have there been any arrests?

On Feb. 8, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Mekhi Speed — Locke's cousin — with two counts of second-degree murder in the Jan. 10 shooting death of 38-year-old Otis Elder in St. Paul. Locke was killed as the MPD carried out no-knock raids on three apartments to which Speed was believed to have access, including one he lived in.

Officers began to look for Speed on Jan. 24, and found him on Feb. 6 in Winona, per the Star Tribune.

Said Locke's family in a statement: "We are aware of the recent reports of an arrest and the charging of a teenager in connection with the warrants executed at the Bolero Flats. We can confirm that the charged teenager is Amir Locke's cousin. His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed."

How has the public responded?

Protests began almost immediately and continued throughout the weekend and beyond, as demonstrators took to the streets to demand an end to no-knock warrants and the resignations of both Huffman and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The Saturday demonstration, which was peaceful, came after a Friday night protest "in which a caravan of vehicles blocked traffic," writes The New York Times. Crowd members held signs that said things like, "Frey Lied, Amir Died," and "Stop the War on Black America!"

The fury continued into Sunday night, as yet another car caravan traveled through the city, stopping outside what is believed to be Huffman's home, reports CBS News.

On Monday, protesters arrived at City Hall, where they urged Frey to fire Huffman, as well as Hanneman, the officer who shot Locke. And on Tuesday, hundreds of students at St. Paul's Central High School rallied outside their building for a protest organized by the Black Student Union and the nonprofit Minnesota Teen Activists. Several other high schools and middle schools participated, according to local WCCO.

What's the deal with these "no-knock" warrants?

The subject of protesters' ire, no-knock warrants are "often used by law enforcement agencies to surprise suspects that might otherwise be confrontational or mitigate the risk of potential evidence destruction," KMSP writes. They are also "historically dangerous for police officers and residents," CNN adds, per Founder of the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic Rachel Moran; between 2010 to 2016, for example, "at least 94 people were killed in the United States as a result of no-knock warrants," Moran told CNN.

In Minnesota, police must prove the need for a no-knock warrant (rather than a typical "knock and announce" warrant), and two higher-ups in the agency must sign off on the warrant's execution before officers can move forward.

Mayor Frey issued a moratorium on no-knock warrants in Minneapolis two days after the Wednesday shooting, but many were confused — weren't these warrants already prohibited? Turns out, not exactly. Though Frey had previously enacted restrictions, no-knock warrants were never explicitly banned.

In Nov. 2020, following a summer of racial justice protests, Frey instituted a policy requiring officers to, in most situations, "announce their presence and purpose before entering a building." There was, however, an exception for "special circumstances," CNN writes. On Monday, Frey said the discrepancy in understanding was his fault for not using clear enough language. He noted that when he was re-elected in 2021, some of his campaign statements on the subject were, in fact, misleading, and not nuanced enough.

Despite the new moratorium (which still allows for no-knock warrants in certain cases, such as hostage or domestic violence situations), Locke's family, protesters, and activists want to see a change to the practice immediately.

"This is an epic failure policy," said Crump, "and that failed policy killed Amir Locke just as surely as the bullet that pierced his body."

The warrants also came under fire following the death of 26-year-old Black woman Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a botched no-knock drug raid.

"​​A disproportionate number — 42 percent — of people impacted by SWAT search warrant deployments, according to ACLU research, are Black," writes ABC News.

Is this Minneapolis' first high-profile police-related death?

Sadly, no. In April 2021, former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man upon whose neck arresting officer Chauvin knelt for more than nine minutes. Floyd's murder sparked racial justice protests and calls to defund the police nationwide.

Then, in December, former officer Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter after having fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a routine traffic stop in April. Potter says she mistook her gun for her taser.

Minneapolis voters rejected a measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety last year, but several City Council members say Locke's death has inspired them to revisit the idea of major reform to the city's law enforcement. MPR News notes the Minneapolis Police Department is already "being investigated by the state's Human Rights Department and U.S. Department of Justice," which "could result in mandated reforms."

You may also like

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

South Texas butterfly sanctuary closes indefinitely due to QAnon conspiracies, escalating threats

The Republican Party doesn't get to have Jan. 6 both ways

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Home of the huge: China has long history of going really big

    BEIJING (AP) — Tiananmen Square. The Forbidden City. The Great Wall. The Three Gorges Dam. Dozens of high-end malls in Beijing. China has thousands of years of doing things in a really big way, reinforcing its perceived place in the world and the political power of its leaders — from emperors to Mao Zedong to the current leader, Xi Jinping. Beijing becoming the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics may not be a feature on the actual landscape. But it's in the same realm for the

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canadian curler Lisa Weagle is ready for anything in Beijing

    Here's how life works for Lisa Weagle, a curler at the pinnacle of the sport: sometimes she's the lead, and an undisputed force in that capacity, and sometimes she's an alternate, as she happens to be for Jennifer Jones' team at the Beijing Olympics. For Weagle, there is no difference in the approach or commitment, whichever role she lands. The fifth member of Jones' powerhouse crew, along with Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyne Peterman, and Dawn McEwen, Weagle brings her own mindset regarding previous Ol

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.