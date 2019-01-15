Amir Khan vs Terence Crawford: Fight date confirmed for April 20 in New York

Amir Khan has confirmed that he will face American Terence Crawford on April 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

After protracted negotiations, with Khan once against edging away from a bout with Kell Brook, Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank officially announced the fight today at a press conference in London.

Crawford, 31, will enter the bout as an overwhelming favourite, having reigned as undisputed champion in the light-welterweight division, before moving up to 147lbs and winning the WBO World Title against Australian Jeff Horn.

“I know this is a dangerous fight and if I switch off I will get hurt – but I can win this fight,” Khan said on Tuesday. “I wouldn’t take this fight [against Crawford] if I didn’t think I could win.”

“I was always chasing that big fight. This in a way, is a fairer fight for me. In my division, he is probably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters out there.

“We tried to make the biggest fights in boxing and obviously it didn’t happen. Look this is the type of fighter I am, I want to be fighting, mixing with the best. I enjoy mixing with the best. Terence is up there with the best.”

“When I got the phone call for this fight, I couldn’t say no to it, because it’s got a world title on the line, an unbeaten fighter. They had Kell Brook there as well, but for me, this is probably globally a bigger fight.”

Khan boxed twice in 2018 as he made his comeback but, after blazing through Phil Lo Greco in less than a round in Liverpool, was knocked down by Samuel Vargas in Birmingham before grinding out a points decision victory.

“Amir is a great fighter,” Crawford, a three-weight world champion, said at the press conference. “We always knew it would be a tough fight if it ever took place... Everybody knows Amir is a fast puncher and a great boxer – but I just think my smartness and timing is going to lead me to victory.”