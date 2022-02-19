Khan vs Brook live stream: Where to watch boxing online and on TV tonight

Amir Khan and Kell Brook settle their differences tonight as the two rivals finally clash in a huge main event in Manchester.

It is a fight that for many is well past its sell-by date after as many as 20 years in the making, but that does not mean the interest in finally seeing the duo settle their long-running feud is diminished.

Tickets for the bout at AO Arena were snapped up in just six minutes and the venue likely could have been sold out many times over with fans desperate to catch a glimpse of these former world champions and bitter rivals finally going head to head in the ring.

There is also plenty of intriguing action to look out for on this weekend’s undercard, including Natasha Jonas battling to finally realise her world title dream as she takes on experienced Uruguayan Chris Namus for the women’s WBO super-welterweight title.

Click here to follow Khan vs Brook LIVE!

Earlier in the night, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and former Team GB boxing captain Frazer Clarke makes his long-awaited heavyweight professional debut against Jake Darnell.

How to watch Khan vs Brook

TV channel: In the UK, Khan vs Brook is available to watch live tonight via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also can the action online via the downloadable player or Sky Sports Box Office app.

LIVE coverage: Standard Sport will be covering every round of every contest on tonight’s card via our live fight blog. Don’t miss it!