Brawl breaks out during Amir Khan's live TV interview

Amir Khan’s interview was interrupted by a brawl

Amir Khan got some unexpected extra training in ahead of his September fight with Samuel Vargas.

The British boxer was conducting an interview at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, when a fight broke out causing him to take evasive action.

Khan was taking in a night of boxing at the American arena and took some time to speak about his upcoming fight with YouTube channel Xicana Boxing.

But just as Khan was explaining how important the fight is to him – it is likely to be a eliminator for the WBA title – a brawl breaks out just off camera.

It is a rather peculiar scene, as men dressed in fairly bright floral shirts fight each other and Khan and the interviewer are quick to scarper, before resuming the interview when everything has calmed down.

Bolton-born Khan takes on Vargas in Birmingham on September 8 and is currently preparing for the fight, which he hopes will reignite his career.