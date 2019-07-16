Amir Khan claims Manny Pacquiao agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia

Amir Khan says Manny Pacquiao has agreed to face him in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 8, provided the Filipino great comes through his fight with Keith Thurman unscathed.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao (61-7-2) is set to face Thurman for the WBA (super) welterweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ahead of that contest, Khan, who improved his record to 34-5 by easing past late stand-in Billy Dib in Jeddah last week, said a deal is in place with Pacquiao's team.

"Hopefully we can get that fight," the Briton told iFL TV. "Both parties have signed the fight off, but hopefully he comes out of there in one piece on the weekend against Keith Thurman, which is a hard fight for him.

"If Manny comes out of this fight safe and sound without any injuries, I think that'll be the next one."

Asked what will happen if Pacquiao loses to Thurman, Khan added: "I still think it's a big fight out there. Because Saudi wants to see Manny Pacquiao, Saudi wants to see me again.

"Let's see what happens. At the moment, I think the Saudis want the Pacquiao fight more than any other name."

Prior to his victory over Dib, Khan was previously in action in April, when he lost in controversial fashion to Terence Crawford, with a low blow bringing the WBO welterweight title bout to a premature end.

Khan has long courted a fight with multi-weight world champion Pacquiao, who has revived his career with victories over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner following a shock loss to Jeff Horn in 2017.