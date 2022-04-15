Amina Muaddi speaks out after being named in Rihanna and ASAP Rocky cheating rumours

Meredith Clark
·2 min read
(Getty Images for Fenty Beauty &amp; )
Amina Muaddi has broken her silence after being named in rumours that rapper ASAP Rocky cheated on Rihanna with the shoe designer.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote in an Instagram story statement on 15 April. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously.

According to Muaddi, she decided to address the rumours after being reminded over the last 24 hours “that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits”. “Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she continued, referencing the Fenty Beauty founder’s pregnancy.

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” she continued. “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I got back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

The unverified claims that the couple had broken up because ASAP cheated on the billionaire business mogul were also denied by multiple sources on Friday. “100 per cent false on both counts,” a source told TMZ. “1m per cent not true. They’re fine.”

Amina Muaddi denies A$AP Rocky and Rihanna cheating rumours (Instagram / Amina Muaddi)
A source speaking to Page Six also echoed a similar sentiment. “They’re fine,” they said. “It’s not true.”

The statement comes after fashion influencer and writer Louis Pisano tweeted that Rihanna and ASAP have “split” and alleged that the latter was “caught cheating,” amidst the third trimester of Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Pisano alleged: “Rihanna broke up with [ASAP] after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

“Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label,” he added.

Despite the breakup and cheating rumours being reportedly untrue, both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were trending on social media yesterday as fans refused to believe the rumours about the couple’s relationship status.

Earlier this week, Rihanna appeared on the cover of Vogue’s May 2022 issue, where she opened up about impending motherhood and her relationship with the rapper. The pair began dating in early 2020 and announced they were expecting their first child together last January.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky for comment.

