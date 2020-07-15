Amina Muaddi and Rihanna team up for Fenty shoe collaboration

@AminaMuaddi/Instagram

“Strong,” “refined” and “feminine” are the key words for Amina Muaddi and Rihanna’s debut Fenty shoe collaboration, which drops on July 15. Muaddi revealed on Fenty’s website that she wanted to create “footwear that represents the muse: strong, refined and feminine.”

If you are unfamiliar with the Jordan-Romanian designer, Amina Muaddi has made unprecedented waves in the fashion industry after launching her namesake collection just two years ago. Known for her flared architectural heels and sexy color palettes, the shoe designer has created a line of exclusive luxury heels that have a telling future to fall in line with the greats. Think Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

Rihanna, who launched her Fenty fashion house under the massive umbrella of LVMH in May 2019, counts herself a fan of Muaddi’s work and has been spotted wearing her designs on on multiple occasions. Perhaps the most iconic style by Muaddi is the Begum Glass Slingback Pump that has sold out every single time it gets restocked. The shoe has gone on to become a mainstay in the bridal fashion market and a staple in the closet of Kendall Jenner.

“Fenty explores one of its core beliefs in the last and final release of the summer — to work with a diverse community of creative talents. Long heralded as one of Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s favorite shoe designers, Amina Muaddi has been tapped to co-design shoes for Release 7-20, a limited edition of bold styles and colors,” the Fenty website reads.

The limited four-style collection features a mule, a lace up sandal, a sandal with PVC straps and a cage pump that laces all the way up the leg. To marry both, the Amina Muaddi and Fenty brand DNA, the shoes are crafted with a 10 centimeter architectural metal heel.

“It was very exciting to find that Fenty identity. I wanted to start from scratch,” the designer says. “I wanted the shoes to emphasize Fenty’s aesthetic and have Rihanna’s feminine yet edgy vision and style, but do it through my own lens,” Muaddi told Vogue in an exclusive interview.

On Monday July 13, the designer duo took to Instagram to tease the collaboration with Muaddi captioning her photo, “It’s been an immense pleasure developing this shoe drop for @fenty & @badgalriri! I hope you like it as much as we do!”

The Fenty x Amina Muaddi collection will be available online here.

