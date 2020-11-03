Amigo Loans shares crash as angry customers flood it with demands for compensation over mis-selling





Amigo Loans, the controversial and embattled sub-prime lender, today said it was getting so many demands for compensation from customers that it would see a substantial hit to its already stricken profits.





Shares crashed 27% today at the company which lends to people who are poor or have bad credit histories on the understanding that a friend or relative will make the repayments if they fail to do so.





It ran into major trouble with the Financial Conduct Authority which found that it had failed to properly evaluate whether customers could afford the loans they were taking out.





The FCA put it in special measures, banning it from paying dividends to directors and insisting that it speeds up the process of dealing with complaints.





It was ordered to have all its claims for compensation dealt with under the statutory eight weeks by the end of October.





Today it said it had made good progress on that, reviewing and reaching a decision on all 25,571 complaints included in the FCA ruling.





A further 10% where big payments had been made by the guarantor had not been settled yet because it was still in negotiations with the regulator about how to calculate the compensation.





However, it was now facing higher levels of new claims than it had expected, particularly from claims management companies working on behalf of alleged victims.





That meant the group was now likely to be paying out at least £150 million instead of £116.4 million previously expected and leading to a hit to profits this year of at least £85 million.





Amigo said it was taking a “robust approach” to the claims managers and had reported concerns about some of their behaviour to the FCA.





It had been planning to resume lending soon but said it would now not be doing so until next year.





It said: “Given the low volumes currently being lent to key workers and owing to the challenges being presented by the imminent second lockdown, we have decided to focus our resources on collections and complaint until we return to more meaningful levels of lending in 2021.”





Chief executive Gary Jennison stressed that Amigo still had £140 million of cash so it could continue funding itself.





He said: “While operationally we have turned a corner with complaints, the sustained volume we are seeing will have an impact on complaints provisioning going forward… Working with our regulator to fix the complaints situation is our number one priority and this is non-negotiable.”





Amigo’s turmoil spread from the complaints department to the boardroom, with founder James Benamor making a failed attempt to take back control.





Chief executive Glen Crawford pulled out of the top job just weeks after being appointed in July.

