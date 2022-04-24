Amid turmoil over his comments on Trump, McCarthy warns of 'attacks' on Republicans

Seema Mehta
·7 min read
Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks at the California Republican Party convention.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) speaks at the California Republican Party convention in Anaheim on Saturday night. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, under scrutiny for saying after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that he would urge then-President Trump to resign, alluded to the turmoil during a speech Saturday night at the California GOP convention.

"As we go out to earn this majority, they’re going to attack you, they’re going to attack me, they’re going to attack President Trump,” he said, speaking of GOP aims to win control of the House in the November election. "They’re not just going to use the Democrats; they’re going to use the media as well. We have to be united, and we have to be prepared for it.”

The Bakersfield Republican's speech before a friendly audience in Anaheim came after a tumultuous two days, starting with a New York Times report that he had told fellow GOP leaders in early 2021 that he planned to urge Trump to resign. McCarthy vehemently denied the report, calling it "totally false and wrong" and denigrating the reporters, but hours later, audio was released of him making such comments on a recorded call.

The 57-year-old Trump confidant has been widely expected to become the next speaker of the House — second in line to the presidency after the vice president — if the GOP takes control of the chamber in the November election as anticipated.

However, questions have swirled about his prospects since the release of the audio — less because McCarthy's denial was proved to be false and more over speculation on Trump's reaction to the disclosures. Some say McCarthy's fate fully depends on the former president.

“The potential threat to McCarthy would have been if Trump went full bore against him. But without that, it's hard for opponents to use that. He's been very resilient and survived attacks in the past," said Matt Shupe, chairman of the Contra Costa County Republican Party. “You would be grossly underestimating him to say that he's down and out.”

On Friday, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that although he was not happy about McCarthy's comments on the recording, their relationship was unharmed. McCarthy had ultimately not urged him to quit, Trump said, but had instead quickly turned to supporting the then-president.

Some say Trump's words are a ploy to smooth over the matter until the election.

“MAGA-land is enraged with Kevin McCarthy. They're going to play nice through the election, but Kevin McCarthy is not going to be the speaker of the House if the Republicans win back the House," said a California Republican who is closely tied into Trump's network, and who asked for anonymity to candidly discuss the situation.

“Wherever this leaked audio came from, it's not good for Kevin," the source added.

Trump representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Also Friday, facing questions after speaking to high school students in Kern County, McCarthy told reporters that he was not a liar, saying he had never asked the president to resign.

The article he called "false" did not say he'd asked Trump to resign — only that he'd told fellow Republican leaders he was considering doing so, as the recording confirmed.

“The only discussion I would have with him is I think [an impeachment resolution] would pass and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” McCarthy says in the audio recording provided to MSNBC by New York Times reporters. “I mean that would be my take, but I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

For a party licking its wounds after a crushing defeat in last year’s attempted recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, this weekend’s convention was supposed to be a moment of optimism. The walls were plastered with campaign signs. Vendors hawked hats with Trump spelled out in white rhinestones and bedazzled with American flags. They displayed T-shirts featuring a Rosie the Riveter-like character with a flag bandanna in her hair and “Trump” tattooed on her biceps. Drinks and food flowed freely at candidates' hospitality suites.

Delegate Gerri Grego of South Lake Tahoe said she was most looking forward to meeting candidates. “I find that quite often when you meet someone in person, you get that inner confirmation or not about the person themselves and it helps guide you,” Grego said.

She was unaware of the McCarthy flap.

Stacie Lehfeldt, a convention guest from Oakley, said she learned of the revelations Friday morning on television, but said she needed to learn more. “I try not to watch too much because media is so liberal, one-sided,” she said.

“I was hearing something was going on, something that he had said supposedly, and it was on a recording, but I don't trust anything they say [is] recorded,” the 55-year-old said.

The GOP is expected to retake control of Congress due to rising inflation and President Biden’s low approval ratings, and because the party controlling the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm election of an administration. Speaker after speaker at the convention pointed to these issues, as well as crime and homelessness, as reasons they were hopeful about Republicans' prospects even in a state where they are vastly outnumbered by Democrats.

Culture war issues were also a constant theme. Speakers criticized transgender athletes, warned of what they said was "indoctrination" of schoolchildren, and lambasted what they deemed to be "critical race theory."

“This is our destiny as Republicans: to fight the evil 'woke,'” said Eric Early, a candidate for attorney general.

GOP efforts to win statewide offices in California are long shots, with Democrats holding a nearly 23-percentage-point edge in voter registration over Republicans as of March. But there could be some good news for state Republicans after the election. If the GOP takes control of the House, McCarthy could take the speaker’s gavel from San Francisco Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who is reviled among conservatives.

"Think if you will of this time next year. The speaker of the House will be from California," Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said to applause at a Friday night dinner. "Now, for those of you who think I might be confused, I should have said he will be from California.... Good times are coming. Never give up. Never surrender."

McCarthy was in the running for House speaker before, in 2015. But he dropped out of the race suddenly, saying he did not believe he could unite the divided GOP.

The former state lawmaker, who was first elected to Congress in 2006, has been a controversial figure among California Republicans.

He is popular with party leadership and elected officials in part because of his fundraising prowess. In the first three months of this year, McCarthy shattered records by raising more than $31 million through his campaign committee, leadership PAC and multiple joint fundraising committees, according to the Federal Election Commission.

“When Republicans take the House, I have no doubt that he will be the next speaker of the House," said state party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson, a McCarthy protege. "He's an amazing leader. Not only do Californians need him right now — America needs him right now.”

But grassroots activists have long been unhappy with McCarthy’s efforts to influence who wins party nominations, and skeptical of where exactly he stands — a conundrum exemplified by his relationship with Trump even before the audio about resignation emerged.

McCarthy was among Trump’s earliest supporters in the 2016 presidential campaign and his most vocal and loyal defenders once he won office, leading Trump to affectionately label him “my Kevin.”

But McCarthy offered a dizzying set of statements after the insurrection: first saying the then-president was to blame for the violence unleashed by his supporters, then days later contradicting himself by claiming that Trump's rally speech on Jan. 6, 2021, did not incite the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol that day.

At the Anaheim convention, McCarthy repeatedly praised Trump.

“President Trump helped build the strongest economy in our nation’s history,” McCarthy said to a packed and appreciative room, which included hundreds who had paid $125 for the dinner before his keynote address. (Some had paid an extra $200 to attend a VIP reception and snap a picture with McCarthy.)

The former president's strength had helped keep the nation’s enemies “at bay," McCarthy continued. "We know what it takes to get the job done. We are fighting alongside him.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Steel plant under siege; Zelenskyy prepares for US officials

    Russian forces tried to storm a steel plant sheltering soldiers and civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he would meet Sunday in his nation’s capital with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Zelenskyy in a news conference gave few details about the logistics of his upcoming encounter with Blinken and Austin but said he expected results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.” While visiting Poland in March, Blinken stepped briefly onto Ukrainian soil to meet with the country’s foreign minister.

  • Timeline: Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month

    In the face of mounting sanctions and fierce Ukrainian resistance bolstered by Western arms, Russia has kept up its long-distance bombardment and opened up a new offensive in the east. * Feb. 24: Russia invades Ukraine from three fronts in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. * Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is launching a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.