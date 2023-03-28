Amid strike in Israel over judicial reform, Biden's relationship with Netanyahu put to test

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – It was an uncomfortable conversation between old friends.

When President Joe Biden spoke last weekend with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden relayed his concerns about a controversial plan that Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party are pushing to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and weaken the role of its Supreme Court.

Furor over the reforms spilled into the streets of Israel on Sunday, with tens of thousands of Israelis protesting outside parliament, workers launching a nationwide strike that paralyzed much of the country, and diplomats walking off the job at foreign ministries. The chaos followed Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had called for a pause in the reforms.

Netanyahu announced on Monday that he would delay the proposal, saying he wanted “to avoid a civil war” and make time to seek a compromise.

Netanyahu’s handling of the judicial overhaul ignited not only a political crisis for Israel’s new government, which took office in late December. It has turned into a crucial test for Netanyahu’s relationship with Biden – and a domestic issue for Biden since a growing number of Democrats appear no longer willing to write Israel a blank check.

At the White House, administration officials stressed Monday that Biden feels a strong kinship with Israel and its people.

“U.S. support for Israeli security and democracy remains ironclad – that is continuing to be the case,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said. "But we will always have those honest and frank conversations with our partners, with our friends as well."

From friendly to frosty: Biden and Netanyahu's decades long relationship tested by current crisis

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, March 27, 2023.

Democrats shift attitudes toward Israel

Biden and Netanyahu have, in fact, been friends and allies for years. They met four decades ago, when Biden was a Democratic senator from Delaware and Netanyahu was a young diplomat. Though both have spoken publicly about their respect and admiration for each other, their rapport has often been marked by awkward diplomatic slights and deep policy rifts.

The concern over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms complicates their bond even further.

Biden’s unease about the reforms comes he prepares for next year’s presidential election and a possible rematch against Donald Trump, who cultivated close ties with Israel and Netanyahu before turning on Netanyahu at the end of his presidency.

Further muddling the picture for Biden is a sharp shift in Democrats’ attitudes toward Israel. Forty-nine percent of Democrats said in a Gallup poll taken in February that they sympathize with the Palestinians more than the Israelis. It’s the first time that a plurality had shown more affinity to the Palestinians.

Biden raised his concerns about Netanyahu’s judicial reforms during a phone call last weekend. Biden stressed the importance of checks and balances in democratic societies and that such a fundamental change should be pursued with the broadest base of public support, the White House said.

He also emphasized the importance of "democratic values" – a recurring theme for Biden, who campaigned for president warning of what he saw as a threat to democracy posed by many of Trump's deeds. It's a topic he has returned to frequently in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol and as he prepares for what is expected to be his bid for a second term.

On his call with Netanyahu, Biden raised his concerns “from a place of friendship and in deep respect for the democratic institutions that both our countries share,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

“He has deep respect not only for Israel as a country with the Israeli people,” Kirby said.

'More of a wild card': What a Netanyahu comeback could mean for US-Israeli relations

'A big gap' between Biden and Netanyahu

On Wednesday, Biden will host his second virtual Summit for Democracy involving leaders from 120 countries, civil society groups and executives from companies in the private sector. Israel has been invited to participate in the gathering, which will put a spotlight on democratic renewal and threats faced by democratic societies.

The White House deflected questions on whether Israel should be allowed to participate in the summit given Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms and the turmoil they have sparked. Additional details including the list of speakers could be released on Tuesday, Kirby said.

Biden and his administration have been stepping up their criticism of Netanyahu’s government not only over the judicial reforms but also on issues such as the expansion of Israeli settlements, said Nimrod Goren, senior fellow for Israeli affairs with the Middle East Institute, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington.

“It’s clear that Biden wants to see regional stability maintained,” Goren said in a phone interview from Israel. “But It's also clear that he's concerned about the state of democracy in Israel. That is a pillar in the special relationship between Israel and the U.S.”

The Biden administration has been taking atypical steps in its relationship with Israel, Goren said, citing the decision to summon Mike Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., to the State Department last week to relay concerns over Israel’s passage of a law that would allow the resettlement of areas of the northern West Bank.

That meeting and Biden’s decision to raise concerns about the state of democracy in Israel illustrate that, despite their decades of friendship, there remains “a big gap” between Biden and Netanyahu.

“Biden is first and foremost a true friend of Israel,” he said. “It's not about the personal connection to Netanyahu, but rather his commitment to the well-being of the State of Israel.”

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called on Netanyahu to freeze the plan, citing deep divisions in the country and turmoil in the military.
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called on Netanyahu to freeze the plan, citing deep divisions in the country and turmoil in the military.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judicial overhaul in Israel tests Netanyahu, Biden relationship

Latest Stories

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • Putin snubbed Xi back after their one-sided summit with a nuclear announcement that directly undermines China

    Vladimir Putin's plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus "humiliated" China's President Xi Jinping, according to Michael McFaul, a former US envoy to Russia.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late-night host has the receipts on the ex-president's rally.

  • GOP Senators Break With Trump Over 'Offensive' Jan. 6 Tribute At Texas Rally

    "What happened on that day was as close to an attempted insurrection as we’ve seen in a very long time," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said.

  • Ukraine has 3 options since Putin's not giving up, war experts say. Peace talks aren't among them.

    This would be a good time for Putin to realize he can't subjugate Ukraine by force, war experts said, but he's clearly not come to this conclusion.

  • FBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was under an FBI counterintelligence inquiry into allegations about her connections in her home country of Czechoslovakia in the 1990s, according to excerpts from her FBI file obtained by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe i

  • Georgia prosecutors ordered to respond to Trump's effort to quash grand jury report

    Georgia prosecutors have until May 1 to respond to former President Donald Trump's effort to quash a grand jury's final report into his alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the U.S. state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the grand jury investigation, issued the order on Monday, two months after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said decisions on whether to charge Trump were "imminent." Last week Trump filed a motion to quash the final report, excerpts of which were made public.

  • Tuesday's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: source

    The federal budget, set for Tuesday, will include a grocery rebate measure aimed at lower income Canadians to help address the affordability crisis, particularly to mitigate the rising cost of food, CBC News has learned. A senior government official familiar with the budget, but not authorized to speak publicly before the budget is rolled out, told CBC News that the overall cost of the measure is "north of $2 billion" and will benefit 11 million households. It will be facilitated through the GST

  • Vietnam sends ship to track Chinese vessel patrolling Russian gas field in EEZ -data

    A Vietnamese ship monitored a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on Saturday in a Russian-operated gas field in Vietnam's South China Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ), data show - the latest Chinese patrol in a pattern stretching more than a year. Chinese coast guard ships have sailed directly into energy exploration blocks operated or owned by Russian firms in Vietnam's EEZ about 40 times since January 2022, according to vessel-tracking data from Vietnamese research organisation South China Sea Chronicle Initiative (SCSCI), an independent non-profit.

  • As Jimmy Carter lives his final days, we wonder if he and the country were cheated | Opinion

    During former President Jimmy Carter’s last days, a long-hidden story about the worst moment of his presidency has surfaced, writes Jack Ohman.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • Mehdi Hasan Reveals What ‘Loser’ Ron DeSantis’ Buddies Really Think Of Him

    The MSNBC host spotted a bad sign for the Florida governor's 2024 presidential hopes.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Ukraine war: tensions rise in Crimea as Russia prepares for a likely spring offensive

    Russia is reportedly preparing massive defences to prevent a lightning offensive to retake the occupied peninsula.

  • Trump Allies Beg Him Not To Sh-tpost His Way Into More Legal Trouble

    After he posted and deleted an imagine of him menacing Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Trump's allies have privately pushed him to post with more caution

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Russian occupied cities 'rocked by powerful explosions'

    Two major southern Ukrainian cities under Russian occupation have been rocked by powerful explosions that injured several people including a Russian-appointed police chief and damaged army barracks, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.

  • Russia warns Armenia against allying with ICC after Putin arrest warrant - RIA

    Russia has warned Armenia of "serious consequences" if it submits to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported on Monday. The ICC issued the warrant this month, accusing Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine, a move condemned by the Kremlin as a meaningless and outrageously partisan decision. Armenia, a traditional Russian ally whose ties with Moscow have frayed badly since Putin gave the order to invade Ukraine in what he called a "special military operation", is moving towards becoming a state party to the Rome Statute, a move that would bring it under the jurisdiction of the ICC.

  • An elite Russian brigade of 5,000 soldiers has been destroyed and reformed as many as 8 times after heavy losses, report says

    The Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade has suffered heavy losses in attempts to take the town of Vuhledar, the Institute for the Study of War said.

  • Saskatchewan Liberals vote to change party name

    The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has passed a motion to change the party's name. Eighty-five percent of Saskatchewan Liberal Party constituents voted to change their party's name at its Annual General Meeting on Saturday. The Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader Jeff Walters says changing its name is a step in the full rebranding of the political party. "The idea is to really reconnect with the public here," Walters said. "It's no secret that we haven't exactly been the most successful of political p

  • How an elite brigade of Russian marines was repeatedly mauled in Ukraine and became an emblem of the invasion's failures

    The 155th brigade's journey in Ukraine is one of battlefield losses, war crime accusations, poor reinforcements, and open dissent.