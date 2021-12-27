Amid search for diver, Sheriff’s Office says body has been recovered at Millerton Lake

After two days of searching for a missing diver, sheriff’s deputies announced Sunday that a body has been recovered at Millerton Lake.

The recovery was completed about 11:30 a.m., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced a couple of hours later.

Madera County Sheriff Search and Rescue team members and other agencies helped recover a body Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Millerton Lake during a search for a missing diver.

Authorities have not made a positive identification, but they believe it is the man who went missing during a solo dive in the Meadow Campground area on Christmas Eve.

More information will be made available pending an evaluation by the Coroner’s Office, the announcement stated.

Search and rescue personnel had first checked along the shore on foot after the diver was reported missing early Friday night, then were assisted by aircraft with thermal technology capable of helping search both the water and land.

The operation included the Madera County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol Unit and Dive Team members, assisted by personnel from Tulare, Kern and Fresno counties.