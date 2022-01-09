Amid a push for legalized gambling, where do North Texas’ professional sports teams stand?

Will Texas join the growing number of states that allow sports betting?

The Sports Betting Alliance, backed by the state’s professional franchises, made a push to bring the issue to voters during the past legislative session. Members of the alliance include the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, FC Dallas, Texas Rangers and Texas Motor Speedway.

“It’s really just a matter of creating a groundwork and a framework for something that’s already happening,” said Cara Gustafson, a spokesperson for the Sports Betting Alliance.

The legislation didn’t pass when lawmakers convened in 2021, so advocates are looking ahead to the next scheduled legislative session in 2023.

“We’re really proud of the conversation we did start, and we think that it’s laid a really good groundwork to looking in the figure,” Gustafason said. “It’s clear based on feedback from lawmakers that the required voting threshold is there to pass sports betting in 2023.”

In the interim, she said the group is working to keep conversations going as they answer questions and concerns people may have.

Here’s what some of North Texas’ professional sports teams have said about betting.

The Dallas Cowboys

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has indicated he believes wagering on teams will one day be legalized in Texas.

“I certainly know that gambling as it pertains to our games is here. Frankly, it’s been here,” told radio station KTCK “The Ticket” in July. “The handwriting’s on the wall. Gambling has been here a long time.”

In a statement from early 2021 Charlotte Jones, the team’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, said reiterated that unregulated and illegal sports gambling in already occurring in the state.

“We believe Texans should be given the right to vote on whether they want to enact legal sports wagering,” she said. “Legalized sports betting would regulate the industry and generate hundreds of millions of dollars of new revenue for the state which will help fund critical programs without raising taxes.”

Story continues

The Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban told the Star-Telegram he thinks sports betting should and will be legalized in Texas, though he wasn’t sure when.

“Texas is a state that deeply believes in free Enterprise and consumer choice rather than the state dictating what Texans can or can’t do,” Cuban wrote in an email.

Cuban is also advocating for resort casinos in Texas like the ones in Las Vegas. Texas lacks “world class vacation and business destinations,” he said.

“I think resort casinos like we see in Vegas are examples of destinations that would make cities in Texas a place where vacationers from around the world want to go,” he said. “Texas is so innovative and entrepreneurial, I think with resort casinos, we could easily become the number one global destination for conventions and vacations. Which in turn could generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue for the state. Which is why I think it will pass.”

The Texas Rangers

Neil Leibman, the Texas’ Ranger’s president of business operations and chief operating officer, said sports betting is already happening in the state and should be regulated.

“From the Ranger’s perspective, we look at it as it’s over $5 billion wagered illegally today in Texas on sports, and we think that while it’s going to happen — it is happening — we should license it, regulate it and benefit from it,” he said in an interview.

But will a sports betting bill pass in the next legislative session?

“I truly believe that will be the case,” he said. “I’m certainly hoping. I think it’s good for the state, and we don’t want to be in a situation where 49 other states have sports betting and we don’t.”

FC Dallas

Jimmy Smith, FC Dallas’ chief financial officer and chief operating officer, said the soccer club is “all in” for sports betting.

“I think we see the benefits that it will have for not only our club, for our sport, but also for the community,” he told the Star-Telegram in an interview.

Sports betting would increase fan engagement and add an extra level of sports enthusiasm in North Texas, Smith said.

“Because there are such a large number of sports teams here in the Metroplex, I think what it provides is, you know, now a year round opportunity for fans to be engaged in all of the sports,” he said. “With us having all five major sports here in town, there’s no shortage of games or matches to watch on, to bet on.”