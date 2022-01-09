Amid a push for legalized gambling, where do North Texas’ professional sports teams stand?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Dearman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Will Texas join the growing number of states that allow sports betting?

The Sports Betting Alliance, backed by the state’s professional franchises, made a push to bring the issue to voters during the past legislative session. Members of the alliance include the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, FC Dallas, Texas Rangers and Texas Motor Speedway.

“It’s really just a matter of creating a groundwork and a framework for something that’s already happening,” said Cara Gustafson, a spokesperson for the Sports Betting Alliance.

The legislation didn’t pass when lawmakers convened in 2021, so advocates are looking ahead to the next scheduled legislative session in 2023.

“We’re really proud of the conversation we did start, and we think that it’s laid a really good groundwork to looking in the figure,” Gustafason said. “It’s clear based on feedback from lawmakers that the required voting threshold is there to pass sports betting in 2023.”

In the interim, she said the group is working to keep conversations going as they answer questions and concerns people may have.

Here’s what some of North Texas’ professional sports teams have said about betting.

The Dallas Cowboys

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has indicated he believes wagering on teams will one day be legalized in Texas.

“I certainly know that gambling as it pertains to our games is here. Frankly, it’s been here,” told radio station KTCK “The Ticket” in July. “The handwriting’s on the wall. Gambling has been here a long time.”

In a statement from early 2021 Charlotte Jones, the team’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, said reiterated that unregulated and illegal sports gambling in already occurring in the state.

“We believe Texans should be given the right to vote on whether they want to enact legal sports wagering,” she said. “Legalized sports betting would regulate the industry and generate hundreds of millions of dollars of new revenue for the state which will help fund critical programs without raising taxes.”

The Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban told the Star-Telegram he thinks sports betting should and will be legalized in Texas, though he wasn’t sure when.

“Texas is a state that deeply believes in free Enterprise and consumer choice rather than the state dictating what Texans can or can’t do,” Cuban wrote in an email.

Cuban is also advocating for resort casinos in Texas like the ones in Las Vegas. Texas lacks “world class vacation and business destinations,” he said.

“I think resort casinos like we see in Vegas are examples of destinations that would make cities in Texas a place where vacationers from around the world want to go,” he said. “Texas is so innovative and entrepreneurial, I think with resort casinos, we could easily become the number one global destination for conventions and vacations. Which in turn could generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue for the state. Which is why I think it will pass.”

The Texas Rangers

Neil Leibman, the Texas’ Ranger’s president of business operations and chief operating officer, said sports betting is already happening in the state and should be regulated.

“From the Ranger’s perspective, we look at it as it’s over $5 billion wagered illegally today in Texas on sports, and we think that while it’s going to happen — it is happening — we should license it, regulate it and benefit from it,” he said in an interview.

But will a sports betting bill pass in the next legislative session?

“I truly believe that will be the case,” he said. “I’m certainly hoping. I think it’s good for the state, and we don’t want to be in a situation where 49 other states have sports betting and we don’t.”

FC Dallas

Jimmy Smith, FC Dallas’ chief financial officer and chief operating officer, said the soccer club is “all in” for sports betting.

“I think we see the benefits that it will have for not only our club, for our sport, but also for the community,” he told the Star-Telegram in an interview.

Sports betting would increase fan engagement and add an extra level of sports enthusiasm in North Texas, Smith said.

“Because there are such a large number of sports teams here in the Metroplex, I think what it provides is, you know, now a year round opportunity for fans to be engaged in all of the sports,” he said. “With us having all five major sports here in town, there’s no shortage of games or matches to watch on, to bet on.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia

    SYDNEY, Australia — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No. 1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. Australian officials initially said Djokovic,

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Red Wings also are set to play Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings and end their trip Tuesday night at San Jose. The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause

  • Northern Ontario curling teams disappointed no qualifiers for national championships

    It's not a complete surprise that curling and other sports have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't make it any easier on teams that had their hopes of representing Northern Ontario at a national curling level dashed. The Northern Ontario Curling Association cancelled the 2022 Northern Ontario playdowns, which were slated to be held this week in Kenora. The event was cancelled last week. The event has both men's and women's curling teams from across the region compe

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Blackhawks get Sam Lafferty from Penguins for Alex Nylander

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assis

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Kamloops, B.C., to host 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Kamloops, B.C., has been selected as the host city of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The Canadian women's curling championship will be at the Sandman Centre Feb. 17-26, 2023. “Hosting the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is a huge opportunity for a host city to promote itself and generate economic activity for local business, and it’s why it’s such a competitive process for bidding cities,” said Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson. It will be the 42nd edition of the Scotties Tournament