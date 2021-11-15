Amid protests in Cuba, DeSantis announces $25 million proposal to revamp Freedom Tower

Behind a podium boasting “Patria y vida” at the Freedom Tower in Miami on Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $25 million request to make structural repairs to the historic tower.

The budget request will be part of DeSantis’ multi-billion dollar proposal for the 2022 legislative session.

The nearly century-old Freedom Tower, which was built in 1925 as the headquarters for the Miami News, served as the central location for processing and documenting Cuban refugees fleeing to Miami during the Cold War. It now serves as offices and museum space for Miami Dade College.

“We should all, as free people, want to see the day when we have a free Cuba,” DeSantis said.

In his announcement, DeSantis slammed the Biden administration for not doing more in Cuba, and underscored that “the state of Florida stands with everybody who is taking to the streets, everybody who is protesting.”

The announcement came on the same day as a possible opposition march in Cuba that the government has said it will not allow because it claims it is part of a U.S. interventionist plan. Authorities Sunday aggressively tried to quash plans, conducting widespread police interrogations, detentions and so-called acts of repudiation.

el Nuevo Herald staff writer Nora Gámez Torres contributed to this report.