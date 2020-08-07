Amid a pandemic, HIV-positive patients confront reduced access to life-saving drugs, fears of social ostracisation in India

The discourse around the coronavirus outbreak has shifted entirely to weathering the ramifications of the pandemic, however, beyond the devastation wreaked by COVID-19, lies the HIV crisis, far from over.

The United Nations recently warned governments against the growing risks of relegating the fight against HIV to the periphery, circling the role of inequalities in impeding the global response to the pandemic. These inequalities, which are also reflected in the global management of the HIV outbreak, will likely result in the failure to achieve global targets for this year, throwing us 'off course' in the long run.

With 2.1 million of its total population affected by HIV, many of whom continue to live on the margins of society, India is no stranger to one of the world's largest development and health challenges. And in the time of the coronavirus crisis, as several states negotiate varying phases of the lockdown, the communities affected by HIV continue fighting a unique battle.

Four HIV+ individuals and a couple of NGO workers recount their experience of the ongoing pandemic at a time when access to healthcare, despite being as indispensable as ever, is strained " and in some cases elusive.

Bhagyashree, Kolhapur

For 45-year-old Bhagyashree, who learnt she was HIV positive in 2007, the lockdown has presented unforeseen barriers which she learnt to circumvent with time and assistance from the Network of Maharashtra People Living with HIV/AIDS (NMP+), a community-based organisation supported by India HIV/AIDS Alliance.

On a regular day, Bhagyashree works in the fields and is able to generate enough income to ensure financial independence. However, due to strict restrictions placed on mobility in Kolhapur, she hasn't been able to go to the field, or the nearest ART (antiretroviral therapy) centre to get her dose of antiretroviral drugs, the HIV-suppressing medicines ought to be taken lifelong. "When the lockdown was imposed, I was already running low on the ART (anti-retroviral therapy) drugs. Because I live alone and do not have my own transport, I became anxious about not being able to go to the clinic," recounts Bhagysharee. However, the counsellor at the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre delivered the drugs to her after she reached out to them.

Not far from Bhagyashree's house, live a couple, whom she remembers spotting at the ART centre in the past. While several people, like the couple, maintain confidentiality about their HIV status fearing unfounded stigma and ostracisation, the lockdown has made maintaining secrecy while continuing medication during the lockdown particularly difficult. "The couple live in a joint family whose members aren't aware of their HIV diagnosis. They were unable to visit the ART centre during the lockdown without drawing attention. And so on one such day, their relatives found out about the couple's HIV status and threatened to cut ties with them. The couple then reached out to me and I counselled the family and corrected their misconceptions about transmission of HIV over three days until they were convinced that it is perfectly safe to cohabit with a person living with HIV," Bhagyashree adds.

While the lockdown may have allowed Bhagyashree to support her community, she has not been immune to quotidian struggles of a person living with HIV. "I have an inkling that my CD4 count has reduced and I seem to have lost weight since the lockdown as maintaining a proper diet has become increasingly difficult in these circumstances. I worry about not having enough to eat a lot these days."

An NMP+ representative reveals that Bhagyashree would have to go to one of the three main ART centres in Kolhapur in case she wants to get checked, as the sub-centres (located in closer proximity) have been reserved for the dispensation of medical supplies.

Samina Ali*, Pune

A new mother, Ali gave birth to a boy just five months ago, soon after moving to Pune from Mumbai. As someone living with HIV for three years, it was expected that she would receive appropriate postnatal care. However, from ART non-adherence due to limited availability of the required drug to not being able to breastfeed, Ali's experience of motherhood as well as the lockdown has been rife with anxiety and dread.

