Amid midterm voting, Biden will speak Wednesday about democracy, election deniers

WASHINGTON – Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden will amplify his argument that the state of democracy is at stake through Wednesday evening remarks delivered near the Capitol, the White House announced.

Biden chose that location because Capitol Hill "is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy," White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said in announcing the event during a live Axios interview Wednesday.

"The idea that you would use violence to further your political means, it's something that unites almost all Americans and that we can all be united against," she said.

Concerns about political violence have increased in advance of the Nov. 8 election and after the hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home.

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Focus on election deniers

In the 7 p.m. speech at Union Station, Biden will "address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy," according to an announcement from the Democratic National Committee.

More than 340 candidates who will be on the ballot Nov. 8 have expressed false claims that the 2020 election was flawed, according to the Brookings Institution. All are Republicans.

The biggest danger to democracy researchers found was potential changes in who can certify elections, taking it out of the hands of election bureaucrats and giving it political bodies like the state legislation

“This is extraordinarily dangerous,” said Brookings senior fellow Elaine Kamarck.

Biden framed his 2020 presidential bid as a “battle for the soul of the nation.” He returned to that theme in a September speech outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of American democracy and where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign.

Dunn said Biden will be speaking Wednesday to “people who don't agree with him on any issues, who don't agree on his agenda” because “we really can unite behind this idea, this fundamental value of democracy.”

Unlike Republicans, who have focused relentlessly on economic and public safety issues in their campaign messages, Democrats have talked about a variety of issues. During a Florida trip Tuesday, Biden emphasized the differences between the parties on Social Security and Medicare. When he visits New Mexico on Thursday, the president will tout his actions to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debts. Republican-led states are among the critics suing to stop that effort.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, complained about his party’s messaging in a CBS interview that aired Tuesday.

“We're getting crushed on narrative,” Newsom said on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell." “We're going to have to do better in terms of getting on the offense and stop being on the damn defense.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to amplify concerns about Democracy in pre-election speech