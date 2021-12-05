Amid Miami Art Week, Virgil Abloh’s creativity felt in Wynwood, Design District

Calyann Barnett still remembers one of her first interactions with Virgil Abloh.

The conversation spanned a few minutes over text. Barnett wanted Abloh’s help deciding the font for her new apparel store, The Shop Miami. Abloh, the heralded artistic director of men’s wear for Louis Vuitton whom she had met at a panel in early 2021, responded almost immediately. In fact, he selected the typefont that hung above the entryway when Barnett’s brainchild opened its doors Tuesday.

“A lot of people wouldn’t take the time to answer,” said Barnett, who doubles as Dwyane Wade’s creative director. “But once again— you can see how much he’s touched. He wanted to contribute regardless of what it was on if it was something you cared about it.”

Abloh, who died from a rare form of cancer at the age of 41, the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) announced Sunday, had his fingerprints on so many different areas of art — fashion, architecture, music – that his spirit could be seen throughout Miami Art Week.

Tributes to Abloh amid Miami Art Week

In Wynwood, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly painted an angelic Abloh mural within 24 hours of his passing. In Allapatah, the Rubell Museum exhibited a Maybach designed by Abloh’s Off-White fashion label and Mercedes-Benz.

And in Virginia Key, the site of Abloh’s final Vuitton show, the French fashion house paid tribute to a man who, in July, became the most powerful Black executive in the luxury goods market when LVMH announced it was buying a 60 percent stake in Off-White, the luxury streetwear line and retail chain he founded in Milan in 2013.

A memorial mural in honor of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear as well as the founder of the Off-White luxury streetwear label, can be seen on a building in Wynwood along Northwest 20th Street. Abloh died Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 41.

“Virgil’s career and his approach and his ethos perfectly embodied what Art Basel Miami Beach, as an event is, which is this moment where all the different creative worlds collide, collaborate, catalyze new things,” said Marc Spiegler, the global director of Art Basel.

It is in the Miami Design District, however, that Abloh’s imagination ran wild.

From his “Dollar A Gallon III” sculpture to his 25-foot multi-colored effigies both inside and outside the recently opened Louis Vuitton men store, 140 NE 39th St., the neighborhood acted as a canvas for a creator often led by his inner child. And judging by the Off-White Miami store, 127 NE 41st St., where first floor inventory has been replaced with bouquets of flowers and heartfelt messages scribbled on post-it notes, it’s clear the Design District and Abloh had a mutual love.

A Sunoco installment piece in Miami’s Design District by Virgil Abloh. Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear as well as the founder of his own brand, Off-White. Abloh died Sunday November 28, 2021 at the age of 41.

“For him to be Black and from Chicago and to see the way he mixed all those elements together and looked comfortable everywhere in the world and in any kind of setting, is another form of genius,” said Franklin Sirmans, the director of Pérez Art Museum Miami. “The mix between art and fashion is something that has been talked about for a long time but I don’t know of anyone [Black] who has elevated it in that way.”

A look inside Louis Vuitton’s first standalone men’s store in the United States which is located in Miami’s Design District neighborhood. All the sculptures are the brainchild of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director for menswear who passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Abloh as collaborator, mentor

Abloh lived to collaborate and mentor others, particularly Black designers. After George Floyd’s death, he established a scholarship fund to help Black students in the fashion industry, with Louis Vuitton backing the fund, among others.

One of Craig Robins’ fondest memories of Abloh’s work in the Design District was his 2018 Basel activation that included a T-shirt print shop, providing the next generation of designers access to Miami’s Mecca of high fashion.

“There was just so much generosity in spirit and creative power with Virgil,” said Robins, the CEO of Dacra Development, the Miami real estate firm behind the Design District.

Sticky notes and flowers fill Virgil Abloh’s Off White store in Miami’s Design District, Friday, December 3, 2021. Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear as well as the founder of his own brand, Off-White died Sunday at the age of 41.

As the first Black man to lead the famed French fashion house, Abloh forced the world of high fashion to accept hip-hop culture. That could be seen Tuesday night at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, pegged to Miami Art Week, with a grinning Kanye West affectionately shaking Pharrell’s shoulders as Clipse’s “Momma I’m So Sorry” blared over the speakers on a barge off Miami Marine Stadium. (The runway was on the barge.)

To see Black and brown bodies not only parade down the runway but mingle comfortably in the crowd is a change that Barnett, who opened her Miami store earlier that day, hopes remains permanent.

“He opened up every single avenue and arena for every single little Black boy or girls,” said Barnett, who attended the show.

“Thank you, Virgil,” is painted on a building next to a display of three large statues of models wearing Virgil Abloh designs in Miami’s Design District. Friday, December 3, 2021. Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear as well as the founder of his own brand, Off-Whitetributes died Sunday at the age of 41.

Fifty Karats founder inspired by Abloh

One designer following Abloh’s blueprint is Udo Ihem, the founder of apparel brand Fifty Karats. A first-generation Nigerian-American, Ihem was inspired by Abloh, the son of Ghanaian immigrants. Similar to Abloh, Ihem’s parents didn’t want their son to pursue a career in fashion yet watching a Ghanaian from Chicago flourish gave him hope.

“Virgil showed us that it’s OK to do what you want to do,” said Ihem. The Miramar native went back to college out of respect for his parents’ sacrifices after learning that Abloh had a master’s degree. “He still went and followed his dreams.”

Ihem has already learned about the power of collaboration — he and two of his friends, the musician Twelve’Len and visual artist Alejandro “Carela” Diaz, own the gallery-studio hybrid Velvet Velour in Wynwood.

Paying homage to Abloh’s Off-White wrapped Lamborghini Aventador that debuted in 2018, Ihem outfitted a Porsche 718 with his Fifty Karats during Miami Art Week.

“If Virgil was around, it was all about the statement pieces for the brand,” Ihem said. “He was a marketing genius. So this time around, it was how can we market to that level of genius.”