Amid jokes about his T-shirt, Tobias Harris explains fashion and geometry to Clippers locker room

Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris (34) shared a laugh with teammates about his fashion choices in the locker room. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In the words of the Los Angeles Clippers social account, it’s called fashion. Look it up!

Forward Tobias Harris was speaking with the media in the Clippers locker room after the team’s 122-108 victory Sunday over the Sacramento Kings when Lou Williams interrupted with a fashion faux pas alert.

“His shirt is inside out, ain’t it?” Williams asks the reporters from the background. ” … We on TV with your shirt inside out.”





Harris, after apologizing to reporters, insists it’s not inside out to no avail. Williams is so adamant about this he gets Patrick Beverley involved. Upon one more insistence by Harris, whose white T-shirt does look inside out from the the vantage point of the cuff and sleeves, Williams asks why he would lie about it.

The 26-year-old Harris takes this opportunity to really dig in and explain, turning off camera to Williams in good fun.

“If the shirt were inside out would the tag be right there?,” asks Harris, an Islip, New York, native. “If the shirt were inside out would you be able to read Brooklyn?”

Ah, a lesson in fashion, geometry and mirror imaging.

Wearing clothes inside out came into fashion in May 2015, according to GQ, and because of it brands started to make T-shirts that looked that way on purpose. The cuff and hemming are purposely sewed for show, but the tag is still inside the shirt and the graphics are made to be read.

Unlike if one had actually worn a shirt inside out, where the words and image would be flopped vertically so that the words and letters were backward.

Harris, now exasperated, puts his fingers to his temple.

“I gotta go home. It’s Sunday.”

Class dismissed.

