Amid 'gut-wrenching' destruction from Ian, Florida barrier island residents band together

Kate Cimini and Dan DeLuca, Fort Myers News-Press
·7 min read

When Hurricane Ian rammed into the southwest coast of Florida, the barrier islands off Fort Myers and Cape Coral — Pine Island, Captiva and Sanibel — took the brunt of the damage. The 155 mph winds peeled roofs off homes and snapped telephone poles in half.

The storm surge did the rest of the damage. It lifted boats, carrying them out of their docks and dropping them when it retreated. It ripped toilets out of tile floors, sucked doors out of their frames, busted through walls and windows. In its wake, everything it had touched turned to trash, thanks to the sewage it swirled.

Hurricane Ian vs. Hurricane Charley: Ian potentially 'catastrophic' for Florida, forecasters say

Hurricane Ian aftermath: Historic fishing village Matlacha before, after images

In the wake of the Category 4 storm, with the bridge to Matlacha and Pine Island out, rumors abounded about the state of Pine Island. Many eschewed evacuation, opting to stay with their homes and in their community instead. While the hurricane itself did terrible damage to structures on the island, the outpouring of support from neighbors on the island has been heartwarming.

Pine Islanders have lent trucks to evacuation efforts, spent days clearing the roads, and offered food and shelter to anyone on the island in need of help. They've spent their own time and money helping their neighbors, and they say they won't stop until everyone is secure.

Reporters and photographers with The News-Press/Naples Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Network, hitched rides out to Pine Island on the back of Jet Skis run by Chris Gerber and his girlfriend Linda Szalkowski.

Damage along the way to Pine Island

Pine Island is about 40 square miles, and home to about 8,500 people, according to the census. About half of those residents are age 65 and older; many don't have cars, preferring instead to travel by golf cart.

The potential for loss to the island was high.

The ride out was bumpy. Gerber wasn’t sure what he’d find on Pine Island, although he’d been there before. He was hoping to bring water to people who needed it and offer rides back on his Jet Skis to anyone else who might want to return to the mainland, where power is slowly coming back on and water is running, albeit with a boil notice.

He pointed out damage along the way: a missing roof, a collapsed sea wall, a sailboat called Journey with the words NOT ABANDONED graffitied in black spray paint on the side.

A favorite watering hole, Bert’s, is gone as well, and Island Pho, a Vietnamese soup spot that Gerber loved, is in sorry shape.

Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.

The road just before the bridge to Pine Island has washed out. There’s nothing but sewage- and particle-filled water there now. That, and a makeshift bridge someone had cleverly constructed out of a ladder and plywood.

On Pine Island, Gerber introduced reporters to his friend, Jason Swanson. Swanson had a project boat he had tied up in the canal before the storm. Now, it’s sitting perpendicular to the canal in his front yard, the nose pointing at its former berth.

Help at every turn

Miami-Dade Fire Service Task Force 1 was out and about. Team members evacuated flooded-out residents and ferried them to and from the drop site where the U.S. Army would load them onto a Chinook helicopter and carry them to safety.  Also out were the U.S. Army, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies, and every local who wanted to help.

Kari Peters, her fiancé Brian Blade and four of their children rode out Hurricane Ian in Blade’s reinforced home on Manatee Drive in St. James City.

“I’ve lived in Southwest Florida all my life and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Peters, 38, who was born in Estero. “It was horrifying.”

Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.

Helicopters were a constant presence in the skies Friday above St. James City. Some are arriving to transport residents off the island; others to survey its remaining infrastructure.

“That’s frustrating a lot of local people because they see a helicopter, they want to go but that might not be their mission,” said Rick Gatt, who arrived Friday morning from the Tampa area as part of the Cajun Navy, a volunteer disaster relief group.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Gatt said they’ve been ferrying injured residents in need of higher-level medical care off the island by boat. Among them was a woman in her 70s with a serious wrist fracture and an elderly man with chronic pulmonary disease who was down to his one remaining inhaler.

Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.

“We’re helping with the people that wouldn’t be able to tolerate a ride on a military helicopter,” he said.

Hurricane denial of some residents frustrates emergency workers

Some Pine Islanders can be a stubborn lot, confident they can weather any storm life throws at them, including a Category 4 hurricane. Dr. Benjamin Abo, the medical director for the Pine Island Fire Department who is helping to coordinate evacuation efforts, said there’s still a lot of denial among residents, especially older ones, about the necessity of vacating the island as soon as possible.

“There’s not going to be power out here for a long (time),” he said. “Maybe water. But people need to go.”

Abo said the destruction he’s seen is reminiscent of both Irma’s impact on the Keys in 2017 and Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that decimated the Bahamas in 2019.

“It’s going to take a while for us to rebuild,” Abo said. “We will, but it’s going to take a long time. It’s kind of gut-wrenching to see what’s happened to one of my islands.”

Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian demolished Pine Island and Matlacha. Some residents chose to be rescued while others refuse to leave. It's will be months before utilities can be restored due to the road being washed away. Friday, September 30, 2022.

According to Tony Herrera, a lieutenant with the Miami-Dade Fire Service Task Force 1, the rescuers had not yet found bodies of residents. Residents said they believed a number of people had died, but had not yet been discovered.

"We haven't seen anything so far," Herrera said. "What we've seen is we're starting to transport people out, but a lot of people want to stay."

Working to help neighbors

The Low Key Tiki on Stringfellow has become a gathering spot. Owner Johnny Smith was grilling up food and serving beers to the community, trying to make sure everyone was fed and watered. People used it as a stopping point, hitching and giving rides to and from neighbors and strangers – and reporters – alike.

Islander Shaun Finley, who works at Low Key Tiki, shared that Smith had offered shelter to him and others during the storm. All told, 14 stayed in Smith’s home, plus Finley’s dogs.

A torn roof sits in front of its house as hurricane winds blasted the Pine Island structure. Major signs of damage were present throughout parts of the island as strong winds and flood waters from Hurricane Ian impacted the region. This image was captured Friday September 30, 2022.
A torn roof sits in front of its house as hurricane winds blasted the Pine Island structure. Major signs of damage were present throughout parts of the island as strong winds and flood waters from Hurricane Ian impacted the region. This image was captured Friday September 30, 2022.

Smith’s home is on stilts, which allowed it to weather the storm better, but made it sway with the winds. When the eye came through, Finley said, the house was swaying so viciously he went out into the hallway and braced himself on the walls.

"You never thought something could be so powerful," Finley said. When the storm surge came though, that took them by surprise. "It was like something from a horror movie."

But, he said, they're alive. And they're going to keep going, and offer help to anyone who needs it.

The Bridgewater Inn in Matlacha, photographed Friday September 30, 2022, was completely toppled after impact from Hurricane Ian.
The Bridgewater Inn in Matlacha, photographed Friday September 30, 2022, was completely toppled after impact from Hurricane Ian.

At Cherry Estates, a mobile home community that was hit hard by Ian, the houses had been flooded and battered by winds. People who had returned said their particle floors were rotting out already, deteriorating into bits from the soaking they'd gotten. Houses were missing doors, awnings, roofs and even sides; wires were hanging so low you couldn't even access some streets.

Tom and Vivian Bridges live in Cherry Estates, in a neat gray double-wide with blue shutters. Vivian, who has no legs, gets around exclusively by wheelchair. They evacuated to their church, the First Baptist Church of St. James City, and spent two nights there to avoid staying in their double-wide.

"The wind and the water destroyed that building," Vivian said. The water was chest-height on Tom, who stands about 6 feet tall.

Vivian and Tom Bridges survey the damage around their mobile home park Friday September 30, 2022. Pine Island showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted the island.
Vivian and Tom Bridges survey the damage around their mobile home park Friday September 30, 2022. Pine Island showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted the island.

"She has no legs to get up at all, and I had her floating on trash. Doors that blew off, and panels that blew off," Tom said.

Eventually, Tom Bridges found a baby mattress from a crib and placed that on top of the trash; Vivian was able to sleep on that. They have no phones, no power, no internet. Just a solar-powered radio. But still, the Bridges kept on smiling. How were they so positive?

"Because we live in Florida," Tom exclaimed, gesturing wide with his long arms.

"There's no place else we'd want to live," added Vivian. "We just didn't like this guy so much."

Pine Island showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted the island. This image was captured Friday September 30, 2022.
Pine Island showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted the island. This image was captured Friday September 30, 2022.

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. Share your story at (239) 207-9369 or email kcimini@gannett.com. 

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Pine Island destruction from Ian: Florida residents band together

Latest Stories

  • I can’t get to my home on Pine Island. But I can see the damage from Ian. Here’s how

    If you live in one of the hurricane-ravaged areas of Southwest Florida like I do, and haven’t been able to get to your property to survey the damage because of high water, washed-out roads or gaps in bridges, there is help.

  • Destruction in Fort Myers Beach in Wake of Hurricane Ian

    Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage in Fort Myers Beach on September 29, after the storm ripped through Florida as a Category 4.Video filmed by 606 Storm Chasing on Thursday shows unmoored yachts, debris, and damaged powerlines near a marina in Fort Myers Beach.The Tampa Bay Times reported that emergency officials expected to find bodies in rubble across Fort Myers and the surrounding area, citing Jennifer Campbell, the local fire marshal.Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Thursday but strengthened into a hurricane again as it traveled up the Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: 606 Storm Chasing via Storyful

  • Why you shouldn’t linger in hurricane floodwaters

    Multiple parts of Florida were left underwater due to Hurricane Ian this week

  • Floridians escape Ian at casino on edge of Everglades. They found refuge – and slot machines.

    Amid Hurricane Ian, some Floridians took refuge at the Miccosukee Casino & Resort as they figured out what to do next.

  • Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

    When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. Hurricane Ian underscores the vulnerability of the nation's barrier islands and the increasing costs of people living on the thin strips of land that parallel the coast.

  • Here’s what we know about flooding, power outages and storm damage in Myrtle Beach

    Hurricane Ian slammed into the city of Georgetown, about 40 miles south of downtown Myrtle Beach, Friday afternoon.

  • Sigourney Weaver Deserves Better Than ‘The Good House’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Universal StudiosFrom the moment Sigourney Weaver appeared in The Good House as Hildy Good, the top real estate broker of the fictional Massachusetts town of Wendover, who wears smart blazers and expertly extols the selling points of seaside life, I was sure I had found a new favorite film. It may sound strange—and trust me, I can hardly believe it’s true myself—but for whatever reason, Hollywood isn’t churning out movies about older women in sleepy coastal

  • Sanaa Lathan Looks Back at Her Most Iconic Roles

    In the first installment of ELLE's Look Back At It series, actress Sanaa Lathan walks us through some of her most iconic movie roles.

  • Ginni Thomas Stands by Stolen Election Claims in Jan. 6 Interview, Denies Talking to Husband Clarence About It

    Following her more-than-four-hour testimony on Thursday, Jan. 6 committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told CNN that Thomas expressed her continued belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 election

  • LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian rain, wind calming down ‘through the evening’

    “Wind gusts of 40-60mph and an additional half inch to inch of rainfall are possible, with isolated higher amounts over the (northwest) part of our area,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

  • Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79

    A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, karate and boxing. Inoki, who was battling a rare disease called amyloidosis, died earlier Saturday, according to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co., of which he was the founding president.

  • Amazon shoppers say this $50 night cream is a 'godsend' for aging skin

    This anti-aging face cream has 14,750+ reviews on Amazon Canada — and it's on sale.

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are