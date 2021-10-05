Amid Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Outage, People Take to Twitter With Memes

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp started coming back online on Tuesday, 5 October, morning after an outage that lasted almost six hours.

The services went down at about 16:00 GMT with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 22:00.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 percent users were unable to download the app, 30 percent had trouble in sending messages and 22 percent had problems with the web version.

People took to DownDetector as they were welcomed with "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.

Netizens React With Memes, Twitter & Google Join the Fray

Amid the outage, which drove people to Twitter to discuss the apps being down, the microblogging platform's official handle tweeted: "Hello literally everyone".

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Google and Zomato also took shots at the outage.

Okay, who switched on DND? — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 4, 2021

it's ok instagram, surviving mondays is tough



cc - whatsapp — zomato (@zomato) October 4, 2021

Instagram, facebook ,WhatsApp down. So I come to twitter and telegram



#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/mhDs1ZF3iU — im_manu13 (@manu_sahani13) October 4, 2021

instagram and facebook down? pic.twitter.com/pU8uc3jvoB — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) October 4, 2021

Scene at Whatsapp Facebook and Instagram headquarters pic.twitter.com/ALqNL5F5YL — Janaki (@Jaanaki30) October 4, 2021

Instagram and Facebook users who don’t use Twitter: pic.twitter.com/0ANAWhGR2w — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 4, 2021

Twitter holding social media after whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook went down...... pic.twitter.com/Y6wtW4c9qY — Plo Sigei (@PloSigei) October 4, 2021

me trying to get in contact with people with WhatsApp down pic.twitter.com/cciMdyfIaV — Sophie Hall-oween (@SophLouiseHall) October 4, 2021

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant.

