Amid European transfer speculation, Adilson Malanda signs a new contract with Charlotte FC

French defender Adilson Malanda signed a new contract with Charlotte FC on Thursday that keeps the promising young center in the Queen City despite reported European transfer interest.

Malanda’s new deal runs through 2026 with a club option to extend it through 2027. Malanda, who signed from French second division club Rodez AF in August 2022, has made 56 MLS appearances since joining Charlotte.

“Extending Adilson’s contract was a key priority for our summer business, and we’re delighted for Adi to continue his development in Charlotte,” Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. “... He is undoubtedly destined for a great career ahead.”

The 22-year-old has formed a centerback partnership with 23-year-old Andrew Privett, who signed a contract extension in May. The duo has anchored one of the best defenses in the league this season under first-year head coach Dean Smith, allowing just 23 goals in 22 games this year — the second lowest total in MLS.

Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) dribbles the ball against D.C. United during Saturday’s first half at Bank of America Stadium.

Despite reports from The Athletic that Charlotte FC was expecting to field offers for Malanda this summer, the Queen City side has rewarded his play with a new deal that’ll likely see him stay with the team through, at the very least, this season.

“This is a club that is perfect for my development as a professional footballer and it’s the right place for me right now in my career,” Malanda said in a release. “I’m excited to continue on this season as we push for playoff qualification.”

Malanda did express his desire to one day return to play in Europe in June, but those comments seemed to be him sharing the long-term aspirations of an ambitious young player. With a new contract signed amid the third-year club’s best season to date, Malanda’s short-term future appears to be firmly in the Queen City.