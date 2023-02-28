Amid Economic Uncertainty, New Rackspace Technology Survey Finds Organizations Turning to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies to Do More

Rackspace Technology, Inc.
·5 min read
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Despite internal pushback to adoption, more organizations cite AI/ML as a high priority for solving critical business challenges

Rackspace Technology Q1 2023 AI/ML Survey

Amid Economic Uncertainty, New Rackspace Technology Survey Finds Organizations Turning to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies to Do More
Amid Economic Uncertainty, New Rackspace Technology Survey Finds Organizations Turning to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies to Do More

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey of 1,420 global IT leaders by Rackspace Technology®  (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company finds that a growing number of organizations – 69% – rank artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) as a high priority for their organizations, an increase of 15 percentage points as compared to 2021. The study polled IT professionals across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, government, and healthcare to understand the dynamics of AI/ML uptake amid growing economic uncertainty.

Underscoring the spread of AI/ML across businesses of all sectors, almost a third of respondents say they only started to launch AI/ML projects within the past year. In comparison, 17% say they began implementing AI/ML two years ago, 11% three years ago, and just 11% five years ago. Though most respondents said AI/ML is a high priority, only 41% say they have realized substantial benefits. In comparison, 33% have seen modest benefits, and 26% say it's too early to tell. Moreover, 62% of respondents say there has been internal pushback to the degree of adoption of AI/ML within their organizations.

"As AI and machine learning mature and projects mature, we are seeing it expand across the organization and become more ubiquitous, advancing in its importance, visibility, and usage," said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist, Rackspace Technology. "The fact that almost a third of respondents began their AI/ML journey within the past year is striking and points to the fact that these technologies are seen as the key to driving efficiencies in uncertain economic times. At the same time, the research clarifies that many organizations are still struggling to understand or realize the technologies' full benefits of AI/ML, and many face internal resistance to adoption. All of this traction doesn't consider the meteoric pace of AI attention in recent weeks with the explosion of ChatGPT, which has given AI a front-row seat in every business planning meeting."

Benefits of AI/ML

More organizations are leveraging AI/ML to improve the speed and efficiency of existing processes, with 67% of organizations saying it is an area of focus versus just 52% in 2022. Other popular focus areas include predicting business performance/industry trends (60%) and reducing risk (53%). In addition, AI/ML is used by organizations in an increasingly wide variety of contexts, including hiring/recruiting new talent, increasing understanding of business and customers, and increasing innovation and productivity. In addition to internally improving organizations' productivity, AI/ML has been used by 60% of respondents to meet sustainability targets by improving worker safety/security, 54% of respondents to monitor energy consumption management and 47% of respondents for predictive analytics.

"According to 67% of respondents globally, IT and Business leaders are using AI/ML to improve business operations with low innovation due to moving into an uncertain economic climate," said Nirmal Ranganathan, Chief Architect, Data & AI, Rackspace Technology. "We see customers use AI/ML to build intelligent search capabilities to improve employee efficiencies, reduce manual processes by adopting intelligent document processing and improve customer experience through customer engagement solutions. Innovation through AI/ML is rocket fueling the consumer space with the mainstream adoption of Generative AI technologies."

Progress and Challenges

The principal barriers to organizations' ability to effectively draw actionable insights from AI/ML include the inability to collate, structure, and integrate data meaningfully and the need for more capabilities or talent to manage data effectively. 82% of respondents say they have tried recruiting employees with AI/ML skills in the past 12 months, while 86% have grown their AI/ML workforce in the past 12 months. In many cases, AI/ML replaces work formerly performed by humans, with 62% of respondents saying that AI/ML implementation has led to a reduced headcount within their organization.

"Organizations that are struggling with AI/ML also tend to be organizations that have immature data cultures, low levels of data literacy, and poor data governance structures because any AI/ML project is only as good as the data being used," added Ben Blanquera, VP, Evangelist, and Senior Architect, Rackspace Technology. "For more projects to be successful and for organizations to derive long-term value, there needs to be a focus on data quality. For some companies, this may mean rethinking their entire data governance approach."

Trust in AI/ML

Despite data concerns and internal resistance, trust in the output of AI/ML projects remains high among IT decision-maker respondents, with 73% saying they have confidence in the answers provided by AI/ML. 72% say sufficient checks and balances are in place to avoid negative consequences from using AI/ML, while 80% of respondents do not think AI/ML answers require additional human interpretation.

Survey Methodology

Coleman Parkes Research survey was conducted in February 2023. Findings are based on the responses of 1,420 IT decision-makers across manufacturing/logistics, retail, hospitality/travel, energy, healthcare/pharma/biomedical, government, media/entertainment, and financial service sectors in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Most companies/organizations polled have from 1,000 to 9,999 employees and annual revenue between $50m and $1b.

For additional survey findings, whitepaper, and infographic, click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdc96067-b22c-4635-9527-b03c5a267212


Latest Stories

  • Fox anchor says network is blocking him from reporting on Dominion texts

    ‘I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story’

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal

    VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him. Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schoo

  • Exclusive-Canada's Baytex Energy nears $2.5 billion deal for U.S. peer Ranger Oil -sources

    Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Calgary, Alberta-based Baytex will pay a mixture of cash and stock to buy Ranger at a small premium to its current market value of $1.8 billion. The transaction will significantly boost Baytex's presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production, according to its website.

  • Norfolk Southern Accused of Trying to Destroy Evidence of Ohio Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. adjusted its plan to remove wrecked rail cars from a derailment that spewed potentially poisonous gas over an Ohio town after lawyers for residents complained that the company was trying to destroy evidence of its liability.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Ma

  • Metal tycoon sued over missing $577 million in nickel told cargo inspectors he'd had a heart attack, report says

    Prateek Gupta, whose nickel shipments to Trafigura allegedly contained no nickel, is accused of using several techniques to avoid inspection of his cargo.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Analysis-CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost advantage in electric vehicles. China's CATL has offered smaller domestic electric-vehicle makers discounted prices on batteries, according to four people with knowledge of the terms. The discount offers included a clause that shocked the auto industry after a year of rising prices: a built-in assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve, three of the people said.

  • 15 Mistakes Even Smart People Make in Retirement

    Americans make plenty of mistakes when it comes to planning for retirement, the biggest of which is not saving enough. Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in...

  • UPDATE 2-3D printer company to pay U.S. up to $27 mln for violating export curbs to China

    WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay up to $27 million to settle with the U.S. for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, among other violations. Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D Systems, which provides 3D printing and other services to customers in the U.S. and abroad, emailed design documents, blueprints and technical specification to Quickparts.com, Inc., its then-subsidiary's office in China for price quotes, the Commerce Department said. The emails included design drawings for aerospace technology that required U.S. export licenses.

  • Alec Baldwin Sued by Three ‘Rust’ Crew Members for ‘Blast Injuries’ in Shooting

    Three “Rust” crew members sued Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers on Monday, alleging they have suffered anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the shooting death of the film’s cinematographer. The three crew members were in the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., when Baldwin’s […]

  • Turkmenistan Is Falling Back Into Russia’s Energy Orbit

    Gas-rich Turkmenistan is choosing to strengthen its energy ties with Moscow instead of diversifying its export opportunities

  • Tesla, Musk sued by shareholders over self-driving safety claims

    Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused them of overstating the effectiveness and safety of their electric vehicles' Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies. In a proposed class action filed in San Francisco federal court, shareholders said Tesla defrauded them over four years with false and misleading statements that concealed how its technologies, suspected as a possible cause of multiple fatal crashes, "created a serious risk of accident and injury." They said Tesla's share price fell several times as the truth became known, including after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the technologies, and reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Musk's Autopilot claims.

  • High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

    All the latest developments in Europe's natural gas space suggest that the EU will continue paying much higher prices for the gas it consumes than it used to before 2022

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Warren Buffett blasts ‘one of the shames of capitalism’

    In his new annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett didn’t hold back his feelings on the whole discussion of whether or not a company beats expectations.

  • Apple supplier Foxlink's fire safety systems mostly faulty, official says

    CHITTOOR, India (Reuters) -Much of the fire safety equipment at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in southern India was not functional, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after a blaze halted production at the maker of iPhone charging cables. The factory is located in the Chittoor district of India's Andhra Pradesh state and is unlikely to resume full operations for two months, raising supply chain concerns for the U.S. tech giant, Reuters reported earlier in the day. Foxlink was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse, but there were no casualties.

  • TD Bank to pay US$1.2 billion to settle Stanford Ponzi scheme lawsuit

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group said Monday it will pay US$1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit related to one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever orchestrated. The bank, along with several other financial institutions, was about to face trail in the case in Texas for its alleged role in the $7 billion scheme operated by the Stanford Financial Group. In agreeing to the settlement, TD denied any liability or wrongdoing and maintained that it acted properly at all times. The bank said it chose to settle the case

  • Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite US sanctions

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A contingent of Chinese companies led by technology giant Huawei is turning the world’s biggest wireless trade fair into an opportunity to show their muscle in the face of Huawei’s blacklisting by Western nations concerned about cybersecurity and escalating tensions with the U.S. over TikTok, spy balloons and computer chips. After three years of pandemic disruption, they are among tens of thousands in Barcelona for MWC, also known as Mobile World Congress, an annual tech