Amid COVID surge, UNC faculty to hold special meeting about spring semester classes

The leadership of UNC-Chapel Hill’s faculty has called a special meeting for this week amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that could affect spring semester classes.

The UNC-CH Faculty Executive Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday “to discuss COVID-19 operations for the spring semester,” according to the meeting notice.

Students are currently scheduled to start spring semester classes on Jan. 10.

The meeting comes as state health officials warn that the omicron variant could trigger 10,000 COVID-19 cases a day in January, echoing a post-holiday surge seen earlier this year, The News & Observer reported.

The Old Well on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus is without its usual spring-time visitors on the evening of April 1, 2020. University campuses across North Carolina had closed that March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rise in COVID cases caused Duke University to announce Monday that it will require all students and employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot before returning from the holiday break.

Duke officials also said they’re closely monitoring conditions “to determine if we need to make any changes in plans for the start of the Spring semester in January.”

The UNC System has not issued a vaccination mandate for its schools but has strongly encouraged the shot, The N&O previously reported.

Go to uncnews.unc.edu/event/faculty-executive-committee-74/ for information on viewing Thursday’s meeting.