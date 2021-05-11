Amid COVID Surge, JKSSB Postpones Exams Scheduled From 24-31 May

Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Monday, 10 May, announced the postponement of various OMR/CBT examinations for various posts scheduled to be conducted from 24 May to 31 May 2021.

The decision has been taken in view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

The official notification reads, "due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/notified dates in view of the prevailing situation."

New dates for various JKSSB OMR/CBT exams will be notified later after reviewing the pandemic situation in UT.

COVID Cases in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, 10 May reported a total of 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, reported Daily Excelsior. Out of 3,614 cases, 1,496 were reported in Jammu, and 2,118 in Kashmir, taking the total death count to 2,782.

Whereas, India on Monday, 10 May, reported 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,26,62,575.

