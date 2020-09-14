Amid COVID Pandemic, Parliament’s Monsoon Session to Begin Today

Parliament's Monsoon session, the first one since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to begin on Monday, 14 September.

The Monsoon Session will see Parliament gathering for the first time after the lockdown. According to the Cabinet Committee, there will be 18 sittings in each of the two Houses.

In what is a first of its kind arrangement, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings in order to maintain social distancing norms. On the first day, the Lok Sabha will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and the Rajya Sabha will meet from 3 pm to 7 pm.

A total of 257 members will sit in the Lok Sabha chamber and 172 in the visitors gallery of the Lok Sabha

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin today and conclude on 1 October

The Zero Hour will be for 30 minutes

Bills Expected to Be Discussed

The government has lined up 23 new bills for introduction in the Monsoon Session. Of these, 11 seek to replace ordinances, reported PTI.

One of the ordinances that the government intends to pass as a bill is one that relates to providing preventive measures against violence on healthcare personnel.

Another ordinance that is set to be replaced by a bill is one that deals with reduction of MPs’ salaries by 30 percent, starting 1 April 2020. The amount thus saved will be used to tackle the pandemic.

Special COVID-19 Norms in Parliament

In what is a first of its kind arrangement, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings in order to maintain social distance norms.

On the first day of the session, the Lok Sabha will meet from 9am to 1pm, and the Rajya Sabha will meet from 3pm to 7pm. The Zero Hour will be for 30 minutes.

On subsequent days, the Rajya Sabha will meet from 9 am till 1pm while the Lok Sabha will meet from 3pm to 7pm, reported The Deccan Chronicle.

No All-Party Meetings Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

NDTV reported on Sunday, 13 September, that no all-party meetings will be held before the session begins on Monday. This is a departure from the usual, and is perhaps happening for the first time in two decades, the report said. However, there will be a Business Advisory Committee meeting on Sunday to discuss the agenda in the monsoon session, which will be “nearly an all party meeting,” Hindustan Times reported. At this meeting, concerns such as the abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour may be raised.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Amid COVID Pandemic, Parliament’s Monsoon Session to Begin TodayChina’s Confucius Institute: A Trojan Horse in the Academia . Read more on Politics by The Quint.