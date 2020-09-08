Discipline against bad doctors plummets amid COVID-19 – and more medical errors may slip through cracks

As hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients and the coronavirus infected physicians and nurses, state medical boards took a hands-off approach to doctor discipline: Emergency actions against doctors' licenses dropped 59% from April through June of this year compared with the same period last year.

Emergency license suspensions and restrictions dropped 85% in April alone, according to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which administers the National Practitioner Data Bank and provided the analysis to USA TODAY. HRSA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services intended to improve health care for the vulnerable and support training of medical professionals.

Such state medical board slowdowns might be expected if the pandemic prompted overwhelmed health care facilities to take fewer of their own emergency actions against doctors. But a separate analysis of data from January through June showed only a 2% drop in emergency restrictions of doctors' clinical privileges.

When a hospital decides a doctor has done something so dangerous it immediately prevents them from practicing medicine there, it's likely to be serious enough the physician shouldn't be practicing anywhere and should at least temporarily lose his or her license, safety experts say.

The drop in emergency license suspensions worries patient safety advocates, because many hospitals still have compromised and vulnerable patients. That makes errors and complications more likely and dangerous.

"It's a perfect storm: A doctor shortage, doctors are strained by the stress of the pandemic, and sicker patients," said Dr. David Sherer, a retired anesthesiologist and author of the book "Hospital Survival Guide."

Public Citizen Health Research Group's Azza AbuDagga said the data is particularly alarming because only 2% of medical board complaints even make it to the formal hearing stage. It already takes a year or more from the time a doctor is accused of harming a patient to when it gets to the data bank, she added.

Declines between 50% and 100% in six states – New York, Indiana, Texas, Maryland, Michigan and Kentucky – drove the overall drop. Kentucky took 10 doctors' licenses away on an emergency basis in the first six months of 2019 and none between January and June this year.

Sandra Radna, a New York City medical malpractice attorney, said her clients often wait three to five years for complaints to be investigated by New York's Office of Professional Responsibility, the disciplinary body for doctors and other health care providers there.

"It’s difficult enough for people when something terrible happens and they are looking for justice," said Radna. "For it to be that slowed down when everybody else is working on all-electronic communications doesn’t make sense. They couldn't pivot like everything else can?"

Patient safety advocates and plaintiff lawyers also blame a combination of state budget pressures and what Dallas medical malpractice lawyer Kay Van Wey calls health care workers' "hero status" amid COVID-19.

She represented about 10 victims of former neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, called Dr. Death in the podcast of the same name. Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for one of two deaths he caused. More than 30 patients, including Philip Mayfield, who Van Wey said sustained a "horrific spinal injury," were seriously injured.

"He didn’t create the problems that allowed him to hurt so many people," Van Wey said. Other than Duntsch losing his license and being sentenced to prison, "nothing has changed." The Texas Department of State Health Services fined Baylor Medical Center at Plano $100,000 for failing to report its evidence and investigation to the medical board but later reversed the citation and penalty.

The Federation of State Medical Boards, which represents the boards of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., said its data show medical boards' emergency and non-emergency disciplinary actions against doctors were down 14% from January through June. It attributes all of the decline to COVID-19.

