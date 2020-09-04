Amid COVID-19 crisis, off-budget borrowings to fund ambitious welfare schemes, poor GST support from Centre put state finances in peril

Numbers are not the most friendly way to wade into a discussion. But, instead of reeling off opinions, it is better to let data do the talking since in the topic of Centre-state spat on GST there is more opinion than data floating around. So, here it goes although I promise to keep numbers to a minimum.

It is not even halfway for the Indian financial year (April onwards) yet states have already borrowed 48 percent more from the markets than what they did last year. Also, of every Rs 100 spent by the Central government, states spend Rs 64. The Centre spends Rs 34 and the local bodies, about Rs 6. When the Centre, therefore, advises them to borrow more to make up the shortfall in the Goods and Services tax this year, they have good reasons to baulk.

To put these numbers in perspective, there is a little bit more of numbers. States finance 44 percent of their budget from taxes. From 2017 this includes GST plus other taxes that states raise like professional tax, stamp duty, luxury tax and so on. Obviously the biggest chunk is the GST or state GST.

Essentially the states have argued that since they have written away a substantial share of their right to raise taxes to a common pool " the GST " any shortfall there must be made good by the Centre. It is a plausible argument. They have two clinching ones to add on. The Centre had committed itself to make good any shortfall. In the GST law, the Centre has agreed to a constitutional provision that state revenues must grow at 14 percent per annum, else the Centre will make good the difference. Next, since the states spend more than the Centre, (as we saw above) their needs are more.

Unspoken by the states is the fear with which we started off. Since taxes and transfer of resources from the Centre (another 35 percent) do not fill up their purse they have to borrow. They have already borrowed a lot more -- almost 50 percent more than last year and banks will demand a higher rate of interest to offer more loans.

But why have the states borrowed a lot more? One could be because of the shortfall in receipts because of COVID-19. But the bill for the pandemic is just beginning to come in. Tamil Nadu, for instance, has said it has spent Rs 7,612 crore on it till the end of August. Using the same metric the largest 14 states have spent about Rs 51,400 crore so far.

But till the end of June, the Centre has shared almost half of its tax receipts with the states. This is most unusual. The Centre is supposed to give 42 percent of its tax collection to the states. In the last fiscal ie FY20, it had run up arrears. The Centre despite collecting 32 percent less in April to June 2020, has made good the arrears.

Essentially then the states should have been a bit more solvent now than they seem to be, yet they have borrowed more! Also, the borrowing figures are an under statement. Almost all the states borrow some more off-budget, through state-run companies. The chairman of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, Dr YV Reddy tried to estimate it but gave up.

"Such disclosures are not available for the States as a whole. We recommend that in the interest of transparency, both the Union and the States need to make full disclosure of extra-budgetary borrowings," his report notes. From Budget 20-21, the Centre has moved to show the extent of these off-budget borrowings on its shoulders. It is not a pretty picture at Rs 1.86 trillion. But the states are yet to show their hand. As the Commission added: "Such outstanding extra-budgetary liabilities need to be clearly identified and eliminated in a time-bound manner, with transparent reporting of deficit and debt."

The reasons why the states are in a soup is that they have overcommitted to spend on welfare measures far more than their finances permit. Chief among these are farm loan waivers (Rs 2.63 trillion), power sector losses (Rs 2.1 trillion) and assorted income support schemes. Some of these also include government-run insurance schemes, the move to switch to a trust model instead to pay for crop failures. Or the Kalia, Rythu Bandhu and Krishak Bandhu schemes of Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal respectively for instance.

Each of these cost upwards of a few thousand crore rupees, going by just respective budget estimates. Once the claims emerge they shall draw in much more funds. This is where the off-budget borrowings come in useful.

