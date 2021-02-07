Amid calls for Moïse’s ouster, Haiti announces arrest of 23 people in alleged coup attempt

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse announced Sunday the arrests of 23 people including a former presidential candidate, a high ranking police inspector and judge on the country’s highest court, all accused of plotting a coup to overthrow him and take his life as the nation’s political crisis deepens.

Moïse shared the news of the alleged coup d’etat in a Facebook Live video while standing on an airport runway with his wife as they prepared to board a flight to attend a carnival celebration. He said his presidential guard had foiled an attempt to both remove and kill him.

“Twenty people whose only dream is to run the country without you,” Moïse said.

The alleged coup plotters were arrested during a four-hour police operation at a house, Haitian officials said. The house is near the U.S. Embassy in Tabarre area of Port-au-Prince and several were taken while still wearing their pajamas. Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent said the group planned to infiltrate the National Palace and install a judge from Haiti’s supreme court. A copy of a speech the judge, Yvcikel Dabresil, intended to deliver was found at the home.

“It was well-planned, poorly executed,” Vincent said. “It’s nothing other than a tentative coup d’etat.”

The arrests came after months of mounting tensions between Moïse and the nation’s opposition, which contends the president’s term ended Sunday and decried the detentions as a crackdown on dissent. The embattled leader argues he has another year in office. The brewing constitutional crisis comes on the heels of an uptick in gang-driven crime, including kidnappings for ransom. Moïse has been ruling by decree since last year, after dismissing most of the legislature.

While officials said 23 people had been arrested, a human rights group could only verify 18 detentions.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced it supports Moïse’s contention that his term in office should last until 2022, a stance also backed by the Organization of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro and the United Nations. A group of U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Senate’s president pro tempore, disagrees and and has asked the Biden administration to back a transition government in Haiti.

U.S. Rep. Any Levin, D-Michigan, who follows Haiti closely, said he was “deeply saddened” but not surprised “that on what should be his final day in office Jovenel Moïse has escalated his anti-democratic campaign with a mass arrest of opposition officials and others.”

“With no evidence to support his claims of a conspiracy against his life, Moïse is demonstrating what my colleagues and I have said: There is zero chance of real elections, real democracy or real accountability while he remains in power,” Levin said.

In providing details about the arrests, Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and Haiti National Police Chief Leon Charles said ample evidence was found at the scene of the arrests, including cash, ammunition, a machete and seven guns. The arrested individuals include a Haiti National Police inspector, Marie Louise Gauthier, and her sister, Dr. Marie Antoinette Gauthieur, a former presidential candidate and one-time political party leader.

Recordings were shared on social media of an alleged conversation between the police inspector and the head of the palace presidential guard, Dimitri Hérard.

“These people had contacted the person responsible for the security in the National Palace, who had the responsibility to arrest the president, to take him to the Habitation Petit Bois and to facilitate the installation of the new provisional president to do the transition,” Jouthe said, mentioning the name of the residence where the arrests took place.

The alleged coup comes during what opponents and human rights leaders have described as a crackdown against detractors of the president.

On Saturday, police broke down the gate to a home belonging to former Port-au-Prince Mayor Youri Chevry in order to arrest him. They didn’t find him, but confiscated his vehicle. The incident was documented by his sister-in law, Anne-René Louis, on Twitter. She said police also took two bulletproof vests, a leather gun holder and a pack of 1,000 gourdes, or about $13, from a backpack, as well as a pair of Longchamp sunglasses from her car and more cash from a bag.

“Now my kid is a mess, my house is a mess, my old house has no gate, my people r shaken,” she tweeted.

Two weeks earlier, former opposition Sen. Nenel Cassy was arrested during an opposition protest. Police eventually released him after a crowd blocked streets to prevent police from transporting him to a jail in another town.

Cassy, who is in hiding, said he continues to be targeted. On Sunday, police fired tear gas into his residence, while his elderly parents were inside, he said.

“It’s a repression that is very really brutal,” he said. “We have the police doing repression; armed groups that are everywhere firing on the population, preventing them from taking to the streets. They are arresting people, the justice cannot function. These guys have taken us hostage.”

Opposition groups have been planning for a post-Moïse Haiti, with a coalition of opposition parties recently signing onto an accord promoting a two-year transition led by a judge on the Supreme Court, efforts aimed at securing a peaceful transition.

Haitian officials said among the evidence they found of a tentative coup was a “protocol of intent” document with the high court judge’s signature. The document, dated October 2020, was read over local radio in Creole, and outlined the group’s argument for a transition and what it would look like.

Since taking office in 2017, the letter said, Moïse suffered “from a deficit of legitimacy.” A transition, the letter’s signatories argued, was inevitable.

In a second address to the nation later Sunday, Moïse pushed back on accusations that he is an autocratic ruler.

“I’m not a dictator,” he said.