Amid Bellator sale rumors, Kayla Harrison would love to welcome Cris Cyborg to PFL but won’t get hopes up

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is aware of the ongoing chatter regarding a potential PFL-Bellator merger, but she’s not getting her hopes up.

There’s been plenty of rumors and speculation surrounding the future of Bellator and the expected sale of the promotion to PFL. This could mean that many of the current Bellator fighters could join the PFL if a sale goes through, opening a wide range of new, intriguing matchups, with one of the biggest being Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion.

Harrison vs. Cyborg has long been teased by both fighters in the past couple of years. Yet, despite the potential Bellator sale making the fight more feasible, Harrison refuses to get her hopes up again.

“I don’t get excited about that anymore,” Harrison told MMA Junkie at a PFL media day on Wednesday. “There’s just been too many opportunities and too many highs and lows, and ups and downs, and bullsh*t that is, again, out of my control.

“I stay the course, I focus on me, I focus on my kids, I focus on my training, but that’s all noise. It’s all maybe, could’ve, would’ve, might happen in the future, so it’s not my focus, and it is what it is.”

Harrison (15-1), a two-time PFL champ, returns against former Bellator champion Julia Budd (17-6) in a showcase 145-pound bout Nov. 24 at the 2023 PFL Championships, The event takes place at The Anthem in Washington D.C. and streams live on ESPN+ PPV.

The Olympic judo gold medalist is solely focused on Budd, who’s arguably the biggest name she’s faced in her MMA career. However, if the PFL does end up acquiring Bellator, Harrison wants to get first on Cyborg.

“Who better to welcome her than I?” Harrison said. “I’m not in a season. I’m not fighting for a title, so I would love that.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie