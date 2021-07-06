Amid Amarinder-Sidhu rift, Bittu says no place for indiscipline in party

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Amid efforts by Congress leadership to find a solution to the crisis in the Punjab unit, party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has said that those who do not like to maintain discipline can leave the party.

Bittu's remarks are being seen as a dig at party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had earlier targeted Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in some of his remarks.

"There should be no place for indiscipline in the party. Strong action should be taken against those who damage the party, be it me or anyone. Those who don't like can leave the party," Bittu said.

Answering a query, Bittu said Sidhu is a famous face and has conveyed his points to the party leadership.

"He has met high command several times whenever he wanted. Now when he has addressed his point to the high command then what is left? He should wait for a response," Bittu said.

The Congress MP from Ludhiana said that "damaging one's own party is not good".

Party MLA Raj Kumar Verka apparently referred to the meeting of the Chief Minister with party chief Sonia Gandhi and said it was the "final round of meetings" and "all partymen will have to abide by discipline after this".

The central leadership has been trying to find a way out of factionalism ahead of assembly polls next year and had constituted a panel that held talks with Amarinder Singh and MLAs including Sidhu, who has been articulating his differences with the chief minister.

The central leadership is seeking to bring about changes in the state unit by keeping the Chief Minister in the loop while also looking at a balance in terms of caste and community.

Sidhu had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last week and presented his side. Other senior leaders of the Punjab Congress had also held meetings with Rahul Gandhi for four days in the national capital.

Party leader Harish Rawat, who is AICC in-charge of Punjab and a member of the panel, had expressed hope after Sidhu's meeting with Rahul and Priyanka that the issues concerning the Punjab unit of the party will be resolved soon.

Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled for next year, are being considered crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is still in power. (ANI)