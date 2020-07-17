The Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Share Price Has Gained 16% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) share price is up 16% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 7.8% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns are positive, with the share price up 13% in three years.

Given that Amicus Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Amicus Therapeutics' revenue grew by 92%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 16% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Amicus Therapeutics in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Amicus Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Amicus Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Amicus Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.6% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amicus Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amicus Therapeutics you should know about.

