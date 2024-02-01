Amicable Ex-Husbands! Christina Hall's Second Husband Ant Anstead Wishes Tarek El Moussa's Son Happy Birthday

“Happy birthday little man,” the 'Celebrity IOU Joyride' host commented on an Instagram post shared by 'The Flipping El Moussas' stars

Kevin Winter/Getty; Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Ant Anstead (left) and Heather and Tarek El Moussa with baby Tristan (right).

Ant Anstead is joining in on the celebration of Heather and Tarek El Moussa’s son's first birthday!

In a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, The Flipping El Moussas stars shared a series of photos of them smiling with their baby boy Tristan in honor of his big day.

“Happy birthday Tristan Jay!!! Our sweet little bear 🧸 is officially 1 year old today 🥹 The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes,” the El Moussas wrote in the caption.

Anstead, 44, offered his birthday wishes to the little one in the comments section: “A year!! Crazy! 🤯 happy birthday little man x.”

Both men have been married to, and share children with, Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall.

Tarek was Hall's first husband. The former couple were married for seven years until their split in Dec. 2016. They share two children together — daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8 — who are Tristan’s half-siblings.

Anstead was married to Hall from December 2018 until June 2021. The pair publicly split less than two years after tying the knot in September 2020. They share a 4-year-old son named Hudson.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagi

This isn't the first time Anstead and Tarek have shown they're friendly with one another.

Anstead shared his congratulations to Tarek and Heather when they revealed they were expecting Tristan, telling them he was "thrilled for you all."

In September 2021, the British car expert spoke with PEOPLE about why he has such a good relationship with Tarek and Heather, explaining he built a strong connection with the couple after co-parenting Taylor and Brayden while he was married to Hall.

Michael Kovac/Getty Christina Hall and Ant Anstead in July 2019.

"I'm a big supporter of modern-day parenting. I'm a big supporter of modern families," Anstead said, explaining at the time, he still thinks of Taylor and Brayden as his stepchildren.

"I think it's amazing how generations evolve to fit within the current times, and right now, we live in a time where blended families are common and ultimately you have to have relationships that are healthy with all this extended family. And by default, I've inherited an extended family [in Tarek and Heather]."

"To treat them in any other way would be dishonorable," he continued of their mutual respect and support. "I'm really proud of how we all kind of manage that modern blend."



Ant Anstead/Instagram Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger celebrated their two-year anniversary in April 2023.

Tarek and Heather have spoken out in support of Anstead, praising his relationship with actress Renée Zellweger. PEOPLE confirmed that the actress and the Wheeler Dealers star were dating in late June 2021. They met earlier that month after she appeared on his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

"I love it! I love it!" Tarek told PEOPLE of Anstead's romance with the two-time Academy Award winner, 53 during the JBL True Summer Campaign kick-off.

"I know, like rock on!" added Heather.

"Good for him. Ant's a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun," Tarek continued. "I like them. I like the setup."



In April 2023 — the same month Anstead and Zellweger celebrated their two-year anniversary — a source revealed to PEOPLE that the pair had also "found a house that they both love and are moving in together." News of their move came shortly after Anstead officially let go of his beloved Temple House in Laguna Beach, Calif. earlier that month.



Another source told PEOPLE in March: "Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her. They spend a lot of time at home. It's a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term."



