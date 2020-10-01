Ami to Broadcast Paris Fashion Show in Times Square

BEAMING OVER: Drawing on a new channel to reach audiences in New York City, independent French fashion label Ami plans to broadcast its Oct. 3 catwalk show in Times Square the following day.

Ami has adapted to the coronavirus disruptions by shifting to the Paris ready-to-wear calendar after sitting out the July men’s shows. The digitally savvy label, which staged a show in Shanghai last year, is taking to the catwalk outdoors in Paris on Saturday.

The next day, Oct. 4, New Yorkers can head to Seventh Avenue at 43rd Street at 8 p.m. for a viewing of the show on a 7,695-square-foot screen.

The brand plans to return to the men’s calendar in January next year.

Ami designer Alexandre Mattiussi, who has been lighting candles in hopes that it won’t rain, plans to draw on street casting for the show, representing different ages and including people from the label’s circle of friends.

Paris streets are a source of inspiration for the label, which staged its Shanghai show last year with a nighttime scene meant to evoke the French capital, complete with street lamps and umbrellas. In January, back in France, it chose a 19th-century theater near Montmartre, sending models down a stage to live accordion music from Mario Batkovic. At the end, the curtains opened to reveal the models arranged on a Paris street setting.

