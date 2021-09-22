AMI announces production is underway on new documentary series Fashion Dis, hosted by Ardra Shephard

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - AMI, in partnership with Nikki Ray Media Agency (Fire Masters, Home to Win), is pleased to announce that principal photography has started on six Season One episodes of AMI-tv's Fashion Dis in Toronto.

Fashion Dis promises to be a game-changer in the makeover space, challenging traditional norms that lack inclusion. Each episode of Fashion Dis celebrates the head-to-toe overhaul of a frustrated style seeker discouraged by an industry that lacks adaptive options.

From innovative clothing design to transformative beauty techniques, our expert team reveals the latest in fashion-forward thinking and shows those ready to rock their best body exactly how to do it.

"We're thrilled cameras are rolling on Fashion Dis," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "A program like this is long overdue and we're proud to bring it to our viewers."

Meet the experts

Ardra Shephard, host

Ardra is an influential Canadian blogger, speaker and leader in the Multiple Sclerosis community.

Bella Strange, makeup artist

Bella is a makeup artist catering to the LGBTQ+, disability and special effects communities.

Susan Shipley, hair stylist

Susan is a master stylist with extensive experience in accessible hair care services.

Izzy Camilleri, style expert

Izzy is one of Canada's leading fashion designers and a pioneer in adaptive clothing.

Melonie Lawrence, art director

Melonie is a fashion stylist who believes great style can be achieved regardless of size, colour, creed or cash flow.

KC Armstrong, photographer

KC is an award-winning advertising, editorial and portrait photographer.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Season one of Fashion Is features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Season One of Fashion Dis is being filmed under strict local COVID-19 protocols.

About Nikki Ray Media Agency

Nikki Ray Media Agency (formerly known as Architect Films) is a world-class creator of original mass-audience content. Since 2010, Nikki Ray has produced hundreds of hours of content that has been sold in territories all around the world. Titles include Fire Masters, The Big Bake, Great Chocolate Showdown, Hot Market, Extreme Ice Machines, Donut Showdown, Sugar Showdown and Home To Win.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

