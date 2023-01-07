Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Amgen's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Amgen had US$38.7b of debt, at September 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$11.5b, its net debt is less, at about US$27.2b.

A Look At Amgen's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Amgen had liabilities of US$14.3b due within a year, and liabilities of US$45.7b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.5b as well as receivables valued at US$5.33b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$43.2b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Amgen has a huge market capitalization of US$146.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Amgen's net debt of 2.0 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 7.7 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. If Amgen can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 13% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amgen can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Amgen generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Amgen's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And we also thought its EBIT growth rate was a positive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Amgen takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Amgen , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

