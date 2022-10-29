Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) jumps 8.7% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) share price is up 58% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 44% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 37% , including dividends .

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Amgen investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Amgen managed to grow its earnings per share at 2.1% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Amgen, it has a TSR of 83% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Amgen has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 37% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amgen better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Amgen .

