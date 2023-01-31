Amgen launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira

An illustration of the packaging for Amgen Inc's Amjevita as well as the 40 milligram auto injector containing a bio similar version of AbbVie's Inc's Humira

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday said it was launching Amjevita, or adalimumab-atto, a biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's big selling arthritis treatment Humira, the first such biosimilar competition for the drug in the United States.

Amgen said the drug will have two list prices that represent a discount of either 5% or 55% to Humira, depending on who is doing the purchasing. It said the list prices of $1,557 and $3,288 per 40 milligram pen device were for a two-week supply.

Amjevita was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2016 but held back its launch until now based on a settlement with AbbVie.

Amgen launched its version in Europe in October 2018 after Humira went off patent.

At least seven other Humira biosimilars are set to hit the U.S. market in July.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bill Berkrot)