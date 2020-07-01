Amgen defeats Novartis appeal over arthritis drug Enbrel's patents

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld two patents for Amgen Inc's multibillion-dollar rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, rejecting Novartis AG's effort to void the patents.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees intellectual property cases, affirmed the judgment of a lower court, which had found that Novartis' Sandoz generic drugs unit failed to prove that claims underlying Amgen's patents were invalid.

Sandoz had applied to market Erelzi, a biosimilar version of Enbrel.





(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)