AMG’s Low-Cost Lithium Operations Drive AMG to Record-Setting Full Year Earnings
Amsterdam, 22 February 2023 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) reported fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $390 million, an 18% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA of $104 million was more than double the fourth quarter of 2021, and drove AMG to a record-setting full year EBITDA of $343 million.
In 000’s US dollars
FY ‘22
FY ‘21
Change
Revenue
$1,642,774
$1,204,666
36%
EBITDA (1)
342,550
136,676
151%
Cash from operating activities
167,567
90,788
85%
Net income attributable to shareholders
187,589
13,771
EPS - Fully diluted
5.73
0.44
Return on Capital Employed
30.8%
11.9%
Note:
(1) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, “AMG's full year 2022 EBITDA, revenue, gross profit, operating cash flows, return on capital employed, and net income were the highest in the company's history by significant margins. This result is due to the AMG Clean Energy Materials segment, specifically AMG Lithium and its Brazil operation with an EBITDA contribution of $215 million, or 63% of the total EBITDA for the year. Moreover, AMG exceeded $100 million of EBITDA for the second straight quarter. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $104 million compared to $44 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $60 million, or 137%. Our Enabling CO2 Reduction Portfolio (ECO2RP) in 2022 enabled 99.4 million tons of CO2 reduction, 26% more than the 79.0 million tons of enabled CO2 reduction in 2021.”
Outlook
AMG reaffirms its guidance for the full year 2023 to exceed $400 million EBITDA.
AMG anticipates the Company will increase overall staffing from about 3,400 at the end of 2022 by 5% due to the hiring associated with the ramp-up of the vanadium expansion in Ohio and the lithium expansion in Germany.
Capital expenditures for 2023 are expected to be between $175 million and $200 million, mainly driven by the lithium concentrate expansion in Brazil and expenditures related to the construction of the lithium hydroxide plant in Germany.
With regard to financing in 2023, AMG refinanced its $350 million term loan and $200 million revolver in November 2021, extending revolver and term loan maturities to 2026 and 2028, respectively. AMG has no significant near-term debt maturities. And although we look to consistently optimize our financial structure, our current liquidity of $532 million can fully fund all of the approved capital expansion projects and all other financial obligations.
In addition, we reaffirm our two-pronged commitment to reduce our CO2 emissions and increase our enabled CO2 savings through 2030.
Strategic Highlights
Lithium
The spodumene production expansion project in AMG Brazil is progressing. The project will solidify AMG’s low-cost position. The objective is to be at full capacity in the second half of 2023.
The AMG Lithium refinery in Bitterfeld, Germany, Europe’s first lithium hydroxide refinery, is under construction, and commissioning for the first 20,000-ton module of the battery-grade lithium hydroxide upgrader will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.
AMG Lithium has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with FREYR Battery, the basis of which is for AMG Lithium to supply FREYR between 3,000 to 5,000 tons per annum of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.
AMG Brazil, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (“JXNMM”) and TANIOBIS GmbH announced a strategic partnership in December 2022 for the production and supply of tantalum concentrate from AMG’s Mibra Mine in Brazil. JXNMM will invest in the expansion of tantalum concentrate production that is occurring in combination with AMG’s already announced expansion of spodumene capacity. All tantalum pre-concentrate will be sold to TANIOBIS, providing long-term stability in tantalum sales and corresponding by-product credits to lithium production costs for AMG Brazil.
Vanadium
AMG finalized the completion of the new vanadium spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio. Operations began on October 29, 2022, and we are targeting full production capacity in the second quarter of 2023.
Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. (“SARBV”) is advancing its projects in the Middle East, in particular the first phase of the Supercenter project based on long-term supply agreements with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Aramco”). Plant design optimization, site selection and permitting activities are progressing and the FEL3 partnering with Hatch began in December 2022.
AMG LIVA put its first industrial battery – the Hybrid Energy Storage System (“HESS”) – into fully automatic operation mode in AMG Graphite’s plant in Hauzenberg in November 2022.
AMG LIVA sold its first HESS to a third party in December 2022 to Wipotec GmbH, a leading global provider of intelligent weighing and inspection technology located in Southern Germany. The battery will be integrated into the facility’s power system.
In January 2023, AMG approved building a vanadium electrolyte plant at its subsidiary, AMG Titanium, in Nuremberg, Germany. The target capacity is 6,000 m³ vanadium electrolyte. Basic engineering for the plant was completed in November, CAPEX is expected to be $15 million, and production is expected to start at the end of 2023.
Financial Highlights
Revenue increased by 18% to $390 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $330 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a full year basis, revenue increased by 36%.
EBITDA was $104 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 137% versus the fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA of $44 million. Full year EBITDA of $343 million is 151% higher than the prior year.
Annualized return on capital employed was 30.8% for 2022, more than double the 11.9% for 2021.
Cash flow from operations was $168 million for full year 2022, compared to $91 million in 2021, driven by the high profitability of AMG Lithium in Brazil.
Net income attributable to shareholders for full year 2022 was $188 million, yielding $5.73 diluted earnings per share compared to $0.44 in 2021.
AMG’s liquidity as of December 31, 2022 was $532 million, with $346 million of unrestricted cash and $186 million of revolving credit availability.
The total 2022 dividend proposed is €0.70 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.30, paid on August 10, 2022.
Key Figures
In 000’s US dollars
Q4 ‘22
Q4 ‘21
Change
FY ‘22
FY ‘21
Change
Revenue
$390,004
$330,360
18%
$1,642,774
$1,204,666
36%
Gross profit
119,981
61,797
94%
409,486
208,243
97%
Gross margin
30.8%
18.7%
24.9%
17.3%
Operating profit
82,319
22,295
269%
307,059
57,141
437%
Operating margin
21.1%
6.7%
18.7%
4.7%
Net income
60,697
5,705
964%
187,589
13,771
1,262%
EPS - Fully diluted
1.85
0.18
928%
5.73
0.44
1,202%
EBIT (1)
91,719
32,678
181%
297,251
92,991
220%
EBITDA (2)
104,061
43,885
137%
342,550
136,676
151%
EBITDA margin
26.7%
13.3%
20.9%
11.3%
Cash from
56,969
30,225
88%
167,567
90,788
85%
Notes:
(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses and other exceptional items, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses.
(2) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Operational Review
AMG Clean Energy Materials
Q4 ‘22
Q4 ‘21
Change
FY ‘22
FY ‘21
Change
Revenue
$176,065
$115,405
53%
$667,804
$381,475
75%
Gross profit
81,583
27,950
192%
267,862
75,095
257%
Gross profit before
82,784
29,038
185%
273,417
80,264
241%
Operating profit
69,779
16,301
328%
222,590
22,476
890%
EBITDA
80,347
25,753
212%
259,480
66,622
289%
AMG Clean Energy Materials’ revenue increased 53% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, to $176 million, driven mainly by higher prices in vanadium, tantalum and lithium concentrates, as well as increased sales volumes of vanadium and tantalum concentrate. The higher prices and volumes in 2022 propelled revenue for the segment 75% higher than in 2021.
Gross profit before non-recurring items for the quarter increased 185% compared to the same period in the prior year. The segment’s full year 2022 gross profit before non-recurring items grew 241% compared to 2021, primarily due to the increased price environment.
SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were in line with the same period in 2021 at $12 million. Full year 2022 SG&A expenses were 11% higher than in 2021, largely due to increased professional fees associated with strategic projects during 2022 offset by lower share-based compensation.
The fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA increased 212%, to $80 million, from $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the improved gross profit as noted above. The segment’s full year 2022 EBITDA of $259 million was 289% higher than the 2021 EBITDA, largely driven by the lithium business. Vanadium profitability was impacted in the fourth quarter of 2022 by a sequential drop in index prices of 16% from the third quarter and the impact of start-up costs for Zanesville.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, a total of 21,329 dry metric tons (“dmt”) of spodumene was sold. The average realized sales price was $3,682/dmt CIF China for the quarter. The average cost per ton for the quarter was $228/dmt CIF China. This exceptional cost per ton result was driven by high sales volumes of tantalum concentrate in the quarter, and drove a quarterly EBITDA figure for AMG Brazil of $73 million.
For the full year 2022, a total of 86,713 dmt of spodumene was sold. The average realized sales price was $2,805/dmt CIF China and the average cost per ton for the full year was $461/dmt CIF China. Total EBITDA for AMG Brazil was $215 million.
AMG Critical Minerals
Q4 ‘22
Q4 ‘21
Change
FY ‘22
FY ‘21
Change
Revenue
$69,242
$79,422
(13%)
$364,502
$308,523
18%
Gross profit
19,017
11,189
70%
46,721
48,735
(4%)
Gross profit before
18,641
11,379
64%
57,928
48,690
19%
Operating profit
10,961
2,584
324%
63,995
20,181
217%
EBITDA
14,001
6,459
117%
38,280
31,200
23%
AMG Critical Minerals’ revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $10 million, or 13%, to $69 million, mainly due to lower volumes across the segment. On a full year basis, revenue increased by 18% compared to 2021.
Gross profit before non-recurring items of $19 million in the fourth quarter was 64% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment’s full year 2022 gross profit before non-recurring items was 19% higher than in 2021, largely driven by the improved price environment and favorable energy contracts for silicon production in the fourth quarter.
SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 20%, to $7 million, compared to the same period in 2021. This was largely driven by lower share-based compensation expense in the current quarter associated with a reversal recorded in the prior year. Full year 2022 SG&A expenses were slightly lower than 2021 by $0.6 million.
The fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA increased 117% compared to the same period in 2021, to $14 million, due to improved gross profit as noted above and favorable energy contracts at AMG Silicon in the quarter. Improved prices during 2022 led to a 23% increase in full year EBITDA for the segment compared to 2021.
Effective January 1, 2023, AMG placed its silicon metal plant in Pocking, Germany, on care and maintenance. The plant will restart and operate one furnace in March of 2023. The operational parameters of the silicon business will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis and will be adjusted as appropriate in line with favorable and predictable market conditions. Due to the noted interruptions in silicon operations, the financial impact of the business will be excluded from EBITDA during this period of abnormal operations. The financial impact of the care and maintenance program does not significantly impact AMG’s overall projected 2023 financial results.
AMG Critical Materials Technologies
Q4 ‘22
Q4 ‘21
Change
FY ‘22
FY ‘21
Change
Revenue
$144,697
$135,533
7%
$610,468
$514,668
19%
Gross profit
19,381
22,658
(14%)
94,903
84,413
12%
Gross profit before
20,745
22,388
(7%)
96,449
84,309
14%
Operating profit
1,579
3,410
(54%)
20,474
14,484
41%
EBITDA
9,713
11,673
(17%)
44,790
38,854
15%
AMG Critical Materials Technologies' fourth quarter 2022 revenue increased by $9 million, or 7%, compared to the same period in 2021. This improvement was driven by higher sales volumes of titanium aluminides and higher prices for chrome metal. Full year 2022 revenue was 19% higher than the prior year and gross profit before non-recurring items for 2022 of $96 million was 14% higher than the $84 million in 2021, due largely to the improved price environment versus the prior year associated with the continued recovery of the aerospace market post pandemic.
During the first half of the year, market disruptions associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacted the chrome metal supply chain, creating a dramatic increase in the price of raw materials and limited availability. To protect against operational interruptions, the Company secured additional raw material volumes at market conditions at fixed prices. In the fourth quarter, the disruptions to the supply chain were alleviated and the prices fell dramatically. This resulted in the company’s chrome margins being negatively impacted in the fourth quarter and an inventory write-down of $1.6 million.
SG&A expenses decreased by 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, due to lower share-based expense in the current quarter associated with a reversal in the prior year.
AMG Critical Materials Technologies’ EBITDA was $10 million during the quarter compared to $12 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease is due to the chrome market dislocation noted above, offset by stronger profitability from our Engineering business. Full year 2022 EBITDA for the segment of $45 million was 15% higher than 2021. This was primarily due to the continued recovery in the aerospace sector in 2022.
AMG Engineering signed $67 million in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by strong orders of turbine blade and induction furnaces, representing a 1.28x book to bill ratio. In January 2023, the Company’s strong order intake continued with $44 million in new orders, mainly due to turbine blade coater sales. Order backlog was $220 million as of December 31, 2022, the highest since March 31, 2020.
Financial Review
Tax
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $84 million in 2022, compared to $9 million in 2021. This variance was mainly driven by enhanced operating results in AMG Lithium at its Brazil operation coupled with movements in the Brazilian real. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $7 million benefit in 2022, compared to a $4 million tax benefit in 2021. Fluctuations in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company’s net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.
AMG paid taxes of $42 million in 2022, compared to tax payments of $10 million in 2021. The higher cash payments in 2022 were largely a result of improved operating results.
Exceptional Items
AMG’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.
A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in 2022 and 2021 are below:
Exceptional items included in gross profit
Q4 ‘22
Q4 ‘21
Change
FY ‘22
FY ‘21
Change
Gross profit
$119,981
$61,797
94%
$409,486
$208,243
97%
Inventory cost adjustment
1,589
—
N/A
1,589
1,164
37%
Restructuring expense (reversal)
389
(140)
N/A
582
522
11%
Asset impairment (reversal) expense
(990)
153
N/A
10,597
(711)
N/A
Strategic project expense
1,201
1,501
(20%)
5,540
4,045
37%
Others
—
(506)
N/A
—
—
N/A
Gross profit excluding exceptional items
122,170
62,805
95%
427,794
213,263
101%
Energy Costs
Total energy costs were $16 million higher in 2022 versus 2021 due to the increases in gas and electricity costs during the year. The majority of this increase was at our silicon business in Germany, but that business benefited from fully hedged power costs. Other business units benefited from long-term electricity contracts that have no price escalation clauses, and the business units that did experience energy cost increases were able to pass through most of these increased costs to their customers.
SG&A
AMG’s fourth quarter 2022 SG&A expenses were $37 million compared to $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the decrease due to lower share-based compensation expense associated with a reversal in the prior year.
Full year 2022 SG&A expenses were $148 million, 6% higher than in 2021, with the variance due to increased professional fees associated with strategic projects during the current period, offset by lower share-based compensation expense.
Liquidity
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change
Senior secured debt
$348,622
$371,897
(6%)
Cash & cash equivalents
346,043
337,877
2%
Senior secured net debt
2,579
34,020
(92%)
Other debt
14,959
24,398
(39%)
Net debt excluding municipal bond
17,538
58,418
(70%)
Municipal bond debt
319,244
319,476
—%
Restricted cash
6,920
93,434
(93%)
Net debt
329,862
284,460
16%
AMG ended the year in a $330 million net debt position. This increase was mainly due to the significant investment in growth initiatives during the year, particularly at our Zanesville facility, which utilized the restricted cash associated with the municipal bond. This use of restricted cash was offset by $34 million of debt repayment and higher unrestricted cash.
AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $346 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $186 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $532 million of total liquidity as of December 31, 2022.
Net Finance Costs
AMG’s fourth quarter 2022 net finance income was $4 million compared to a cost of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This variance was mainly driven by foreign exchange gains of $10 million during the quarter primarily due to non-cash intergroup balances.
AMG capitalized $1 million of interest costs in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $4 million in the same period in 2021, driven by interest associated with the Company’s tax-exempt municipal bond supporting the vanadium expansion in Ohio. This decrease is due to a portion of the municipal bond interest costs which are no longer being capitalized due to the ramp-up of production at our Zanesville facility.
Final Dividend Proposal
AMG intends to declare a dividend of €0.70 per ordinary share over the financial year 2022. The interim dividend of €0.30, paid on August 10, 2022, will be deducted from the amount to be distributed to shareholders. The proposed final dividend per ordinary share therefore amounts to €0.40.
A proposal to resolve upon the final dividend distribution will be included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 4, 2023.
Profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Q4 ‘22
Q4 ‘21
FY ‘22
FY ‘21
Profit for the period
$62,669
$4,139
$190,771
$13,779
Income tax expense
23,827
5,293
84,097
8,707
Net finance (income) cost
(4,177)
12,644
30,941
33,602
Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
1,414
6,883
5,552
10,206
Restructuring expense (reversal)
389
(140)
582
522
Net contract settlements (1)
971
—
(45,436)
—
Inventory cost adjustment
1,589
—
1,589
1,164
Asset impairment (reversal) expense (1)
(990)
153
10,597
(711)
Environmental provision
143
230
133
11,941
Strategic project expense (2)
5,885
3,769
17,070
12,157
Share of loss of associates
—
219
1,250
1,053
Others
(1)
(512)
105
571
EBIT
91,719
32,678
297,251
92,991
Depreciation and amortization
12,342
11,207
45,299
43,685
EBITDA
104,061
43,885
342,550
136,676
Notes:
(1) Associated with the silicon metal shutdown, AMG recorded income from the sale of an existing supply contract which positively impacted operating profit for the year. This income was offset by a settlement with a major customer and an impairment of existing assets.
(2) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium’s expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, Hybrid Lithium Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Consolidated Income Statement
For the quarter ended December 31
In thousands of US dollars
2022
2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Continuing operations
Revenue
390,004
330,360
Cost of sales
(270,023)
(268,563)
Gross profit
119,981
61,797
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(36,579)
(39,501)
Environmental expense
(143)
(230)
Other expenses
(940)
—
Other income
—
229
Net other operating expense
(1,083)
(1)
Operating profit
82,319
22,295
Finance income
5,459
1,107
Finance cost
(1,282)
(13,751)
Net finance income (cost)
4,177
(12,644)
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
—
(219)
Profit before income tax
86,496
9,432
Income tax expense
(23,827)
(5,293)
Profit for the period
62,669
4,139
Profit attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
60,697
5,705
Non-controlling interests
1,972
(1,566)
Profit for the period
62,669
4,139
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
1.90
0.18
Diluted earnings per share
1.85
0.18
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Consolidated Income Statement
For the year ended December 31
In thousands of US dollars
2022
2021
Unaudited
Continuing operations
Revenue
1,642,774
1,204,666
Cost of sales
(1,233,288)
(996,423)
Gross profit
409,486
208,243
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(147,963)
(139,576)
Environmental expense
(133)
(11,941)
Other expenses
(14,411)
—
Other income
60,080
415
Net other operating income (expense)
45,536
(11,526)
Operating profit
307,059
57,141
Finance income
9,061
1,938
Finance cost
(40,002)
(35,540)
Net finance cost
(30,941)
(33,602)
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
(1,250)
(1,053)
Profit before income tax
274,868
22,486
Income tax expense
(84,097)
(8,707)
Profit for the period
190,771
13,779
Profit attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
187,589
13,771
Non-controlling interests
3,182
8
Profit for the period
190,771
13,779
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
5.87
0.44
Diluted earnings per share
5.73
0.44
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
In thousands of US dollars
December 31, 2022 Unaudited
December 31, 2021
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
797,611
693,624
Goodwill and other intangible assets
41,404
44,684
Derivative financial instruments
33,042
95
Other investments
29,324
29,830
Deferred tax assets
37,181
52,937
Restricted cash
5,875
85,023
Other assets
8,612
8,471
Total non-current assets
953,049
914,664
Inventories
277,311
218,320
Derivative financial instruments
3,516
4,056
Trade and other receivables
162,548
145,435
Other assets
121,834
65,066
Current tax assets
7,289
5,888
Restricted cash
1,045
8,411
Cash and cash equivalents
346,043
337,877
Total current assets
919,586
785,053
Total assets
1,872,635
1,699,717
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(continued)
In thousands of US dollars
December 31, 2022 Unaudited
December 31, 2021
Equity
Issued capital
853
853
Share premium
553,715
553,715
Treasury shares
(14,685)
(16,596)
Other reserves
(44,869)
(96,421)
Retained earnings (deficit)
(4,461)
(173,117)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
490,553
268,434
Non-controlling interests
27,296
25,718
Total equity
517,849
294,152
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
661,270
675,384
Lease liabilities
44,224
45,692
Employee benefits
117,160
162,628
Provisions
12,361
14,298
Deferred revenue
20,000
22,341
Other liabilities
15,009
11,098
Derivative financial instruments
284
2,064
Deferred tax liabilities
27,269
5,617
Total non-current liabilities
897,577
939,122
Loans and borrowings
15,164
27,341
Lease liabilities
4,710
4,857
Short-term bank debt
6,391
13,046
Deferred revenue
28,277
18,478
Other liabilities
69,917
80,672
Trade and other payables
240,101
252,765
Derivative financial instruments
7,746
6,010
Advance payments from customers
51,054
35,091
Current tax liability
23,548
10,586
Provisions
10,301
17,597
Total current liabilities
457,209
466,443
Total liabilities
1,354,786
1,405,565
Total equity and liabilities
1,872,635
1,699,717
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended December 31
In thousands of US dollars
2022
2021
Unaudited
Cash from operating activities
Profit for the period
190,771
13,779
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows:
Non-cash:
Income tax expense
84,097
8,707
Depreciation and amortization
45,299
43,685
Asset impairment expense (reversal)
10,597
(711)
Net finance cost
30,941
33,602
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
1,250
1,053
Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
(592)
(65)
Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
5,552
10,028
Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants
(11,982)
(10,184)
Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments1
(123,281)
22,747
Cash generated from operating activities
232,652
122,641
Finance costs paid, net
(23,289)
(21,950)
Income tax paid
(41,796)
(9,903)
Net cash from operating activities
167,567
90,788
Cash used in investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,538
1,029
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
(174,516)
(162,240)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries
—
(458)
Investments in associates and joint ventures
(1,250)
(1,000)
Use of restricted cash
86,514
115,485
Interest received on restricted cash
250
39
Capitalized borrowing cost paid
(16,652)
(15,838)
Other
12
30
Net cash used in investing activities
(103,104)
(62,953)
(1) Includes outstanding receivables related to silicon energy credits.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(continued)
For the year ended December 31
In thousands of US dollars
2022
2021
Unaudited
Cash (used in) from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
82
352,152
Payment of transaction costs related to debt
—
(7,630)
Repayment of borrowings
(33,863)
(342,781)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
—
123,627
Net repurchase of common shares
(1,523)
(2,058)
Dividends paid
(19,885)
(7,598)
Payment of lease liabilities
(5,101)
(5,313)
Advanced contributions
11,000
—
Contributions by non-controlling interests
—
667
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(49,290)
111,066
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
15,173
138,901
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
337,877
207,366
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
(7,007)
(8,390)
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
346,043
337,877
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.
With approximately 3,400 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).
For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking.” Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.
