AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMS:AMG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.40

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMS:AMG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of May to $0.40. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.2%, which is below the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.217 total annually to $0.846. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here