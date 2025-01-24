Amey scores 24 as Loyola Marymount takes down Pacific 73-68

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr.'s 24 points off of the bench helped Loyola Marymount to a 73-68 victory over Pacific on Thursday.

Amey shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Lions (12-8, 4-4 West Coast Conference). Jevon Porter scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 6 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Caleb Stone-Carrawell went 5 of 11 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Elijah Fisher led the Tigers (6-16, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Elias Ralph added 20 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Lamar Washington had 11 points.

Amey put up 11 points in the first half for Loyola Marymount, which led 43-34 at halftime. Amey scored Loyola Marymount's last 10 points.

Loyola Marymount plays Jan. 30 against Portland at home. Pacific will visit Pepperdine on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press