Amey scores 16 as Loyola Marymount defeats San Diego 78-62

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reserve Myron Amey Jr. led Loyola Marymount past San Diego on Saturday night with 16 points in an 78-62 win.

Amey also contributed four steals for the Lions (14-8, 6-4 West Coast Conference). Jevon Porter scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line and added 12 rebounds. Alex Merkviladze shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Toreros (4-20, 1-10) were led in scoring by Joey Chammaa, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Steven Jamerson II added 11 points and 15 rebounds for San Diego. Santiago Trouet also had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Toreros extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

These two teams both play Thursday. Loyola Marymount visits Gonzaga and San Diego visits Pacific.

