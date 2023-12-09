Is AMETEK, Inc.'s (NYSE:AME) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.6% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AMETEK's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AMETEK is:

15% = US$1.3b ÷ US$8.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

AMETEK's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, AMETEK seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.7% seen over the past five years by AMETEK.

We then performed a comparison between AMETEK's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about AMETEK's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is AMETEK Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

AMETEK has a low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 82% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, AMETEK has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 18%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that AMETEK's future ROE will be 15% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with AMETEK's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

