Amesite Launches Case Study Video Highlighting the Delivery of Successful, Full Scale, Global Enterprise Learning Solution for EWIE Group of Companies

DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today it launched a case study video highlighting the delivery of a successful, full scale, global enterprise learning solution for EWIE Group of Companies (EGC).



The case study video features Kasey Braun, Training and Quality Manager at EGC. “Amesite’s technology relieves administrative headaches and ultimately allows us to do our jobs well,” said Mr. Braun. “The intuitive dashboards and powerful analytics tools make managing and upskilling teams all over the world simple.”

“Amesite has demonstrated the ability to efficiently scale corporate learning programs globally – and enabled outstanding learning outcomes,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite. “We act as a true partner to our Customers, and actually take responsibility for our performance, which is unique in our edtech markets. We look forward to working with many more companies to scale their learning with excellence.”

The Association for Talent Development reports that organizations spend an average of $1,252 per employee on training and development initiatives [1].

Read the full case study and watch the video here.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

About EWIE Group of Companies (EGC)

EGC is a supplier group providing manufacturing and supply chain management services. It is comprised of the following businesses:

Azoth: A leader in customized mass production of small complex metal parts using 3D printing technology. www.azoth3D.com

EGC Supply: An ecommerce platform enabling b2b transactions to reduce spend and transaction costs. www.egcsupply.com

EWIE: A global leader in providing supply chain process optimization solutions for metalworking tools and chemicals. www.ewie.com

PSMI: A global leader in providing facilities management and supply chain management services to improve operational efficiencies and reduce spend. www.psmicorp.com

GS&S: A gage and measurement management business providing quality management and consulting services. www.gsnscorp.com

SourcePro: A market leader in providing MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operating goods) supply solutions and Inventory management solutions. www.sourcepro.com

