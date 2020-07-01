Amerisleep Fourth of July Mattress Sales and Discounts Available Online and In-Stores

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Leading up to July 4th weekend, Amerisleep announces big savings on their mattresses and adjustable bed sets.

For their lowest prices ever, Amerisleep is discounting their hybrid and memory foam mattresses by 30% with promo code AS30. On their adjustable beds, customers can save up to $1,500 when they bundle their adjustable frame with a mattress and accessories.

With more than a decade of history and innovation, Amerisleep proudly manufactures it's American-made, sleep-promoting mattresses using technology designed to deliver a good night's sleep. The company's mattress models include three hybrids and five memory foam versions. Each is tailored to different sleep needs to accommodate customers based on their unique sleep style and preferences.

From their cooling and eco-friendly Bio-Pur® memory foam to their zoned HIVE® technology and their Bio-Core® or pocketed coil base, every Amerisleep mattress is equipped with comfortable materials offering just the right amount of cushion and support for back, side, stomach, and combo sleepers.

All Amerisleep mattresses also come with a 20-year warranty, a 100-night sleep trial, and free shipping on orders within the lower 48 states.

See more about Amerisleep's Fourth of July mattress and bed sale going on now through July 5th, valid for all purchases in-store and online.

