Ameris Bancorp Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$1.26m

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Ameris Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ABCB) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ameris Bancorp

The Corporate Executive VP & Chief Strategy Officer James LaHaise made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$330k worth of shares at a price of US$33.03 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$39.33. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 40.16k shares. But insiders sold 5.54k shares worth US$288k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Ameris Bancorp insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Ameris Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ameris Bancorp insiders own about US$156m worth of shares (which is 5.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ameris Bancorp Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Ameris Bancorp insiders feel good about the company's future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

