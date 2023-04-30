Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ameriprise Financial's shares before the 5th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.35 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ameriprise Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $305.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Ameriprise Financial paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Ameriprise Financial's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ameriprise Financial has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Ameriprise Financial for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Ameriprise Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Ameriprise Financial more closely.

In light of that, while Ameriprise Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ameriprise Financial you should be aware of.

