Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces 2022 Tax Treatment of Distributions

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced the 2022 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.



Declared Paid Qualified Ordinary ROC Total 2021 Q4 Dividend 12/7/2021 1/14/2022 0.0896 0.1304 0.2200 2022 Q1 Dividend 3/10/2022 4/15/2022 - 0.0896 0.1304 0.2200 2022 Q2 Dividend 5/17/2022 7/15/2022 - 0.0896 0.1304 0.2200 2022 Q3 Dividend 9/1/2022 10/14/2022 - 0.0896 0.1304 0.2200 - 0.3582 0.5218 0.8800

The Company paid its fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.22 per share in calendar year 2022. The total amount of the 2021 fourth quarter dividend of $0.22 per share is included with the shareholders’ 2022 distributions. The Company paid its fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.22 per share in calendar year 2023. The 2022 fourth quarter dividend will be included with the shareholders’ 2023 distributions and is not included on the 2022 Form 1099.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 249 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

