Americas Replacement PCLT Tire Market Forecasts to 2025 (North America, South & Central America)

After sharp declines in 2020, the Americas PCLT replacement tire market is forecast to recover steadily in the period through to 2025.



This report provides a detailed review of the developments in the market and forecasts for the period to 2025.



The excel datapack contains detailed data on PCLT replacement tire volumes by region (North America, South & Central America) and country from 2015, with forecasts to 2025.



The datapack also includes forecasts of new light vehicle registrations and light vehicle parc by country to 2025



Country coverage includes: North America: Canada, Mexico, USA; South & Central America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru



Key Topics Covered:

Global Strategic Overview

Americas Light Vehicle Registration& Parc Forecasts to 2025

Americas Replacement Tire Market Forecasts to 2025

Data Tables

Glossary and Definitions

