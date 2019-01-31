Americas Rallycross adds Gateway, Mid-Ohio to calendar

Created last year by World Rallycross promotor IMG following the demise of the American-based Global Rallycross Championship, the series held four events in 2018, three partnered with World RX events.

For this season, ARX will only join World RX for its Canadian event at Trois-Rivieres in August, following the opening round of the campaign at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in June, and the second and third rounds as a double-header weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park in July.

ARX will return to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas at the end of September for a single-day event, on the weekend initially pencilled to be part of the World RX calendar until the date was postponed until 2021. The ARX season will conclude at Mid-Ohio a week later, at the start of October.

“We are excited to host this incredible new series and showcase our specially-designed rallycross track at Gateway Motorsports Park, said Gateway Motorsports Park General Manager, Chris Blair.

“We strive to offer a wide variety of entertaining events and it's our belief that Americas Rallycross is another tremendous addition to our schedule. The motorsports fans of the St. Louis-Metro East region continue to support a wide array of events at our venue and we expect their enthusiasm to continue with this great addition.”

Reigning ARX Champion Scott Speed has switched to the re-branded Subaru Motorsports team for 2019, to partner former World Rally drivers Chris Atkinson and Patrik Sandell in a trio of Subaru WRX Supercars run by Vermont SportsCar.

Steve Arpin’s Loenbro Motorsports squad will revert to running a pair of M-Sport-built Ford Fiestas, having fielded Ford’s Focus RS RX last season in conjunction with Ken Block.

Former GRC champion and World RX event winner Tanner Foust and the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team that both he and Speed drove for in 2018 are yet to announce their programmes.

The single-make ARX2 category, home to the same Supercar Lites machines as used in the World RX-supporting RX2 class, will have double header rounds at all events except at COTA in September.

2019 calendar