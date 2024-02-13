These 'America's Next Top Model' stars reunited at Pamella Roland's NYFW show: See photos

"Wanna be on top?"

Fashion fans got an unofficial "America's Next Top Model" reunion at the Pamella Rolland show Monday during New York Fashion Week, with Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille, photographer Nigel Barker and creative director Jay Manuel joining together for a front row moment.

The reality competition show alums posed for photos together after the show, mingling in a way that harkened back to 20 years earlier. Marcille rocked an electric, hot pink dress and sunglasses, while Barker looked dapper in a blue suit and Manuel looked cozy chic in an elevated sweatsuit and overcoat combo.

Marcille, then competing as Eva Pigford, won the third season of "ANTM" in 2004, with the show's host and creator Tyra Banks crowning her the winner. Marcille has gone on to have a successful modeling and acting career, taking her talents back to the world of reality TV as a cast member on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" for four seasons from 2018 to 2021 (plus two seasons of the "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" spinoff series).

Jay Manuel, Nigel Barker and Eve Marcille at the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

NYFW: Christian Siriano taps Ashlee Simpson, this 'Succession' star for fashion show at The Plaza

The modeling show vets weren't the only big names in the front row.

Also in the front row: trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland, Vanessa Williams, "Gossip Girl" star Kelly Rutherford (who has been making the rounds at all the top shows this season), model and "Real Housewives of New York" cast member Ubah Hassan, Nicky Hilton, "Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James, and actor Elizabeth Gillies.

Ubah Hassan, left, Kelly Rutherford, Misty Copeland and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Starrett-Lehigh Building on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York City.

Before the show, Williams and Marcille chatted animatedly, and afterwards Rutherford gamely stopped to take a selfie with a fan before hustling backstage.

Roland's fall/winter 2024 collection was "inspired by a recent trip to Belgium," the designer wrote in the show notes. "We have blended the country's historical charm and modern elegance through our silhouettes and intricate embroideries."

The pieces in the collection featured Roland's signature shimmer, from glittering pantsuits and gowns to elaborate beadwork on the bodices and hemlines of dresses, plus a standout purple feathered, sparkling caftan. And for the show's bride (an interpretation of a bridal look or wedding gown that some designers use as the final look in a collection), an off-the-shoulder gown with a tulle train floating off the back of the body-hugging, intricately-beaded silhouette.

Story continues

A model walks the runway in a sparkling purple feathered caftan at the Pamella Roland fall/winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2024.

Last season: Angela Bassett sparkles at Pamella Roland's Morocco-themed NYFW show

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'America's Next Top Model' stars reunite at Pamella Roland NYFW show